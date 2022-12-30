Celebrating 2023: OPRD offering First Day Hikes

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

Information about the hike at Fort Stevens State Park is below:

This is a 45-minute hike at the Historic Military Site and on the Jetty Trail. Views of the Columbia River and passing cargo ships, plus an occasional eagle, elk or winter birds are possible.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the main parking lot next to the museum.

The trail is dirt, gravel and sand.

Leashed dogs are welcome.

Dress in layers with rain gear and gloves, wear sturdy shoes and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

For more information, call 503-861-3170.

The $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.