Transgender woman on Missouri's death row asks governor for mercy with execution just days away
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003....
White gunman who massacred 10 Black people willing to plead guilty to federal charges to avoid death penalty, lawyer says
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The white gunman who pleaded guilty to state charges in the massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is willing to plead guilty to federal charges if spared the death penalty, his lawyer said in court Friday. Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty last month...
2 sentenced after 130+ mph chase tied to rapper feud, machine gun found in North Carolina
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
Every Death Row Prisoner Executed in the U.S. in 2022
Eighteen men were put to death in the U.S. this year, with more than half of them in Texas and Oklahoma.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Mississippi executes former Marine for 2000 rape and murder
A former US Marine who confessed to raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl was executed Wednesday in the southern US state of Mississippi. Loden, a gunnery sergeant and recruiter for the US Marine Corps, confessed to repeatedly raping Gray in his van before suffocating and strangling her.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado
Dalvin Gadson claims he was racially profiled and the victim of police brutality in Colorado Springs, and he has graphic photos to prove it. The post Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado appeared first on NewsOne.
7 members of Alabama family sentenced in federal bust of "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the U.S.
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
St. Augustine man losses his phone in Home Depot and gets sentenced to federal prison
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Concerned citizens, who found Patrick Joseph McAloon’s cell phone in a Home Depot, discovered images of a child around three years old being sexually abused. McAloon called his own phone and when confronted about the photos, he said it was a “wake-up call,” and...
Laci Peterson's Family Feels 'Relief' After Scott Peterson Denied a New Trial: 'Best Christmas Gift Ever'
Peterson, who is serving a life sentence, had asked the judge to grant a new murder trial, but she denied his request on Tuesday The family of Laci Peterson is expressing relief that her husband — and convicted murderer — Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial. "It's a tremendous relief to everyone who loved Laci," a source who is in contact with her family tells PEOPLE. "Everyone was so worried that they were going to have to go through the pain of a trial again, and...
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother
Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
