North Carolina State

CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report

After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
HOUSTON, TX
Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Laci Peterson's Family Feels 'Relief' After Scott Peterson Denied a New Trial: 'Best Christmas Gift Ever'

Peterson, who is serving a life sentence, had asked the judge to grant a new murder trial, but she denied his request on Tuesday The family of Laci Peterson is expressing relief that her husband — and convicted murderer — Scott Peterson will not be granted a new trial. "It's a tremendous relief to everyone who loved Laci," a source who is in contact with her family tells PEOPLE. "Everyone was so worried that they were going to have to go through the pain of a trial again, and...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother

Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
MIAMI, FL
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

