Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas officials help shine light on Human Trafficking Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, the Clark County Commission made a special proclamation Tuesday morning at their meeting. All month, Las Vegas residents will start to see signage in public places to alert everyone to the signs of human trafficking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV

