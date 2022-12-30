Read full article on original website
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
'Hangover Heaven' sees increase in customers after New Year's Eve weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another headache locals and tourists may have faced after ringing in 2023 might be from those post-New Year's Eve hangovers. One local business was there to help them recover. Hangover Heaven is one of dozens of IV hydration treatments in Las Vegas. The business is...
Melinda Sheckells recaps New Year's entertainment around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New Year's Eve weekend has come to a close in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down everything you might have missed.
Las Vegas attorney shares tips on getting active with jump roping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Let's ring in 2023 on a healthy note. Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., attorney and owner of the Young Law Group, joined us to share her passion for fitness and how to get active with jump roping!
Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is finally here, which means the Lunar New Year is right around the corner. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit beginning Friday, Jan. 6. The Shoppes will celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities...
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Clean up time! Tons of trash picked up off Las Vegas Strip after New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews of workers cleaned up tons of trash after the big New Year's Eve bash on Saturday night. According to a statement sent out by Clark County officials, around 10 to 12 tons of trash was picked up off the Strip. It took 16 street...
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at best movies of 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2022 has concluded and 2023 has arrived. Entertainment critic Derek Sante shares his picks for the best movies of the year, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "Turning Red."
Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
Ability Center of Southern Nevada helping those with developmental disabilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new gym that's designed to help those with developmental disabilities get fit and change their lives. Chris Salas, founder of the Ability Center of Southern Nevada, joined us to talk more about their work.
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 state line widening project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on California to complete their part of an ongoing project that continues to create traffic problems for motorists on the I-15. In a tweet released Tuesday, the mayor of Las Vegas called on California to finish the ongoing...
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
Las Vegas officials help shine light on Human Trafficking Awareness Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. To help raise awareness, the Clark County Commission made a special proclamation Tuesday morning at their meeting. All month, Las Vegas residents will start to see signage in public places to alert everyone to the signs of human trafficking.
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
MGM Resorts helped kids stay healthy in 2022 with Chefs for Kids partnership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is helping local kids stay healthy. The company wrapped up a full year as an official partner of Chefs for Kids. In partnership with the program, they delivered fresh meals and nutritional education directly into local classrooms. With help from MGM Resorts, Chefs...
Verbal argument leads to man being killed by roommate near Pecos, Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is dead, and another is in police custody after an alleged verbal argument turned deadly on the north side of town. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a residence near the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue at around 6 am Monday following reports of an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound.
