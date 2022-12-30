Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danville Police Investigating Murder-suicide
The Danville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Saturday, Dec. 31. Officers responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for an urgent well being check. Police forced entry into the Glen Oak Drive residence and found one female victim, Cheyna Nicole...
Jones will Continue as Danville Mayor Following City Council Vote
Councilman Alonzo Jones will continue as the mayor and Councilman Dr. Gary Miller will continue as the vice mayor following votes by the Danville City Council today. They will perform the duties of the mayor and vice mayor for the next two years. Jones has been a Council member for...
DCC Vice President Completes Virginia Rural Leadership Program
Danville Community College Educational Foundation (DCCEF) Executive Director and Danville Community College (DCC) Institutional Advancement Vice President Shannon Hair has successfully completed the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute (VRLI) in the inaugural graduating class. “It was an honor and a privilege to be selected to be a member of the inaugural...
Two Arrested in Halifax County After Suspected Drugs Were Found in a Vehicle
Two suspects in Halifax county were arrested on Wednesday after suspected narcotics and paraphanelia were found in a vehicle. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Jarrod Michael Epperson was arrested after authorities received information that he was possibly traveling in the area. Epperson had outstanding warrants in Halifax, Amherst, and Charlotte Counties....
Crews Still Searching for Two Missing Men at Smith Mountain Lake
The search for two men that went missing from an overturned boat on Monday afternoon at Smith Mountain Lake has shifted to a recovery effort today. The two men were reported missing at around 3:50 and crews searched into the night on Monday, the search resumed on Tuesday at 8 am.
No Injuries in Danville House Fire, One Person Displaced
A Danville resident escaped a house fire on Tuesday morning without sustaining any injuries. The fire was started accidentally in the office/yoga room of the house. However, the extent of the damage from the fire has displaced the person from the home. Nine fire crews, the Danville Life Saving Crew,...
Missing Reidsville Woman Found Safe
A missing Reidsville woman has been found safe after she was reported missing on December 29. 18-year-old Marina Martinez hadn't been seen since December 24 when she was last seen at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville.
DCC Expanding Mental Health Services
Danville Community College has announced a partnership to expand their mental health services. The school has partnered with TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, to offer students free and equitable access to mental health and basic needs support. TimelyCare serves as a 24/7 virtual extension...
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Danville
There’s a new millionaire in Danville. According to the Virginia Lottery a $1 million winning ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle was purchased at Mills Grill and Grocery on Mount Cross Road. The winning ticket number is #201325. This is the second time since September...
