Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck.

The man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment of wounds “that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the suspect left before deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, an initial investigation found the victim and another man were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical. The victim was cut during the altercation.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are still investigating.

