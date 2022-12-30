Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County Coroner identifies body found in December
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified a man who was found on December 29, 2022. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 68 year old Charles Burns, of Winnsboro, SC, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a car fire in the yard. According to the coroner, the Fairfield...
FOUND: Aiken County deputies call off search for missing endangered child with autism
UPDATE: Jabez Beggs has been located safely and is with family.
kool1027.com
Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case
On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
WIS-TV
Fairfield County Coroner identifies man found after car fire
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday morning the Fairfield County Coroner, Chris Hill, identified a man found by firefighters after a car fire. Hill identified Charles Burns, 68 of Winnsboro. Firefighters found Burns after being called to a car fire in his yard on Dec 29, 2022. SLED, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, and Hill investigated the incident.
Fire chief gives update on Colony Apartment evacuations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after problems at the Colony Apartments forced residents to evacuate their homes, many still aren't able to move in. Viola Simmons says Columbia Police knocked on her door last Tuesday night and said she would need to be evacuated. She is a resident...
DHEC orders licenses suspended for 2 Columbia assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two assisted living facilities in Columbia have been cited by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) as posing an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents who live at them. Reese's Community Care Home 1 at 1203 Muller...
WLTX.com
Columbia residents: now you can leave your (bagged) leaves at one of these locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're taking advantage of the weather to get some yard work done, the City of Columbia has some news for you. The city's Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option for residents to drop off their bagged leaves at designated containers throughout the city. It is the City's effort to keep neighborhoods neat and tidy and leaves from blocking street drains.
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
WIS-TV
DHEC takes emergency action to protect assisted living residents in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four assisted living facilities. DHEC issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2. According to DHEC, the conditions and practices at these locations pose...
Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water
IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
wach.com
Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
abccolumbia.com
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the name of the diver who went missing Wednesday in Lake Murray
LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – The Lake Murray diver, who went missing last Wednesday and recovered yesterday by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team Sunday morning has been identified. According Lexington Country Coroner Margaret Fisher, in a Facebook post, the divers name is Paul Lloyd Lunsford...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
LUGOFF, SC (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.
wach.com
West Columbia man hasn't been seen since December 29, officials say
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 29-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday, according to West Columbia Police. Police say Simon Gates was reported as missing by a family member, after not seeing him since December 29, 2022. Gates is described as a 4-foot-11-inches and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Those...
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
WRDW-TV
Trenton police chief retires after 4-decades
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a little town between Aiken and Edgefield County, a big community came together to honor a police chief retiring after serving for over 4-decades. Born and raised in Edgefield, Albert Tanks served with the Trenton police department for 41 years. Tanks says he’s thankful for...
