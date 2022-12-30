Read full article on original website
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
CBS 58
Stolen vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee ends with two teens being arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two teenagers were arrested following a foot pursuit by Milwaukee police early Tuesday, Jan 3. Milwaukee PD reports that a reckless and stolen vehicle was being pursued at around 1:51 a.m. The chase began near N. 22nd and W. Capitol, ending in the area of N. 52nd and W. Custer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Buffum and Chambers homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a man near Buffum and Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The accused is Jamil Allen. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near Buffum and Chambers on the morning...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
2 teens charged in deadly shooting of girl near 38th and Rohr
Authorities charged two young men with first-degree reckless homicide after they allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Oct. 10.
CBS 58
Dangerous car chase ends in crash, one suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a dangerous car chase that took place on Monday, Jan. 2 around 9:48 p.m. The chase began near 43rd and Villard and ended near 43rd and Silver Spring, when the suspect's car hit another car that was occupied. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. A gun and suspected drugs were found.
CBS 58
Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
WISN
Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
CBS 58
Shooting sends 22-year-old man to hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m. near 60th and Helena. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say that the events leading up to the shooting are...
CBS 58
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
CBS 58
Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
WILX-TV
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead
RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
CBS 58
Double shooting near 5th & Bruce early Sunday morning in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police two people were shot at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 near 5th and Bruce Streets. The first victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee female sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second victim,...
CBS 58
Kenosha police seek help locating missing child
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child. Authorities say 15-year-old Jada Wilson left home with her dog, a tan pit bull, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Jada was last seen wearing black jacket, yellow T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
