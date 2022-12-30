ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 2:01 a.m. near Chambers and 60th. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy arrived at a local hospital with a non-fatal injury. Police are currently looking into what happened and are searching for an unknown suspect(s).
Buffum and Chambers homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a man near Buffum and Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The accused is Jamil Allen. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near Buffum and Chambers on the morning...
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday night, Jan. 2 following a police pursuit and crash. The pursuit began shortly before 10 p.m. near 43rd and Villard and ended in the area of 43rd and Silver Spring Drive when the fleeing vehicle struck another occupied vehicle.
Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
Shooting sends 22-year-old man to hospital

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 2:00 a.m. near 60th and Helena. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. Officials say that the events leading up to the shooting are...
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
Racine shooting at Rerun's Lounge, owner among 2 dead

RACINE, Wis. - Two people were shot and killed inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on Sunday, Jan. 1. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at the lounge around 2:30 a.m. Family members said the man the bar was named after was among the two shot and killed, identifying...
Kenosha police seek help locating missing child

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing child. Authorities say 15-year-old Jada Wilson left home with her dog, a tan pit bull, around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. Jada was last seen wearing black jacket, yellow T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
