Iowa City, IA

Comments / 2

JR MCKENNA
4d ago

That's the way it should be. Much respect to those two and all college athletes who see it through to the very end

Reply
5
 

saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum shreds Jim Harbaugh for Michigan's latest Playoff failure: 'Why is anyone surprised?'

Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Grayson McCall, star Coastal Carolina QB, makes decision on future in CFB

Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal earlier in December upon the departure of former Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell. Now, as 2023 begins, McCall seems to have thought things over. The star QB announced Sunday that he would be returning to Coastal Carolina to finish his college career, withdrawing his...
CONWAY, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Brees pitches Purdue to players currently in transfer portal

Drew Brees made a transfer portal pitch for Purdue on College GameDay. Brees is doing some recruiting for the Boilermakers as interim assistant HC. Before coaching a snap of the Citrus Bowl for Purdue, Brees is already making some recruiting pitches. Brees emphasized how good of a home Purdue is.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

