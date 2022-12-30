Read full article on original website
JR MCKENNA
4d ago
That's the way it should be. Much respect to those two and all college athletes who see it through to the very end
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reacts to Ryan Day's coaching performance, believes Buckeyes 'should've won' Peach Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia
CJ Stroud quite literally did just about everything he could to get Ohio State to the national championship game. In the end, it just wasn’t quite enough against the defending national champs. After losing star tight end Cade Stover in the first quarter of action and superstar receiver Marvin...
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum shreds Jim Harbaugh for Michigan's latest Playoff failure: 'Why is anyone surprised?'
Paul Finebaum is back to hating on Jim Harbaugh again it seems. Finebaum discussed Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ on Monday. Michigan lost to TCU 51-45 in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Finebaum ripped Harbaugh, joking that people can expect two things on New Year’s Eve. The first is that the ball will drop at midnight and second is that Harbaugh will choke in a big game.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops emotional hype video for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah
Penn State is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl with a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance for the 2022 season. Now, the Nittany Lions have a shot at getting back to 11 wins after winning 11 wins total across the 2020-21 seasons. Monday’s game will be Penn...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day delivers berserk reaction to Peach Bowl's first-half action
Ryan Day knows how much is on the line Saturday night. Ohio State is looking to make the most of its trip to the College Football Playoff, and the head coach is not taking it for granted. In the second quarter, the Buckeyes delivered some big plays against defending national...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford receives emotional sendoff while being checked out of Rose Bowl
Sean Clifford had a special career at Penn State. And he went out a winner. The 6th year senior QB dominated Monday evening in the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah. Clifford totaled an incredible 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16/21 completed passes. Clifford was subbed...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover injury: Ohio State TE reportedly receives positive update following Peach Bowl
Cade Stover’s injury was a significant blow to Ohio State in Saturday’s Peach Bowl. Fortunately, it sounds like Stover has avoided a serious issue with his status reported Sunday. Stover was injured early on as he tried to hurdle a defender after a catch against the Bulldogs. After...
saturdaytradition.com
Grayson McCall, star Coastal Carolina QB, makes decision on future in CFB
Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal earlier in December upon the departure of former Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell. Now, as 2023 begins, McCall seems to have thought things over. The star QB announced Sunday that he would be returning to Coastal Carolina to finish his college career, withdrawing his...
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Brees pitches Purdue to players currently in transfer portal
Drew Brees made a transfer portal pitch for Purdue on College GameDay. Brees is doing some recruiting for the Boilermakers as interim assistant HC. Before coaching a snap of the Citrus Bowl for Purdue, Brees is already making some recruiting pitches. Brees emphasized how good of a home Purdue is.
Comments / 2