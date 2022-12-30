ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Reacts To Candace Cameron Bure Leaving Meet And Greet In 1992

 4 days ago
Sometimes 280 text characters are enough to stir up heated discussions even years later. Other times, it’s archival footage from the last century. It’s easier than ever to revive old statements and videos and that’s exactly what one TikTok user did when he shared footage of Candace Cameron Bure leaving a meet and greet in 1992 in a move that made her fans burst into tears.

Bure has been in the headlines a lot lately after she moved from her usual domain of Hallmark to Great American Family (GAF), citing a focus on “traditional marriages.” Her comments stirred strong reactions in opposition, including a denouncement from her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin. Now, social media is reacting to her departing a meet and greet and causing a sizable crowd of fans to cry.

A journalist has revived footage of Candace Cameron Bure leaving a meet and greet before everyone got to interact with her

Candace Cameron Bure was a big star in ’92 / © Lorimer Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

CTV reporter Nick Moore shared clips from the network’s 50th-anniversary segments, posting them onto TikTok in a series called 50 Days of ATV. One is called “The Candace Cameron Mall Riot of 1992.” It shows throngs of people gathered to a single mall to participate in a meet and greet for the chance to get an autograph from Bure. By this point, in ’92, Bure had five years of Full House under her belt with three more to go before the series ended in ’95. She was a pop culture icon kids could relate to as they grew up alongside her – and they were eager to meet their idol.

However, Bure could hardly get to meet with them all. Before the event was fully through, Bure announced that she had to leave the venue, Darthmouths’ Mic Mac Mall. “I’m sorry, I have a flight that’s leaving,” was pretty much all she got out before security escorted her quickly away. In place of any further explanation from her, exclamations of “No!” could be heard, along with some outright crying.

Strong reactions from the past and present

Archival footage shows when Candace Cameron Bure had to depart a meet and greet to the dismay of her fans / TikTok

For every kid who attended the meet and greet to see Bure, there was at least one parent who had to bring them there – and no one was happy. The event was very big at the time, so interviewers spoke to children and parents alike to get a feel for the emotions on the ground. Parents noted that the venue was overcrowded, so there was a lot of shoving and feeling compressed. Children were emotional, with one girl barely intelligible; one TikTok commenter translated as best they could, “I’ve been here since 10:30 and I and I never got to see her and I’m so mad.” The displeased sentiments against Bure were present in other video comments as well and tied it to recent controversies Bure has become entangled in.

Bure has been in the headlines a lot lately / Eike Schroter/© The Hallmark Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

One user quipped, “Is this her villain origin story?’ Another wondered, “I wonder if @candacecameronb remembers this wonderful experience?” However, another defended the young star, saying, “With all those people and Candace looks like she was just in her teens I would be scared too.” Born in 1976, Bure would have been 16 at the most that year. Unfortunately, nothing about that event made it easy for anyone – attendee or star both – since the response from fans ended up being bigger than anticipated and more security had to be called in.

Check out the video below.

Here’s one of ATV’s most infamous reports… It was 1992 and ATV was airing Full House reruns six nights a week, plus new episodes every Tuesday night. It was often the highest rated non-news show in the region each night. Here’s proof: #50DaysOfATV #Maritimes #AtlanticCanada #NovaScotia #Dartmouth #Halifax #NewBrunswick #PrinceEdwardIsland #NewfoundlandAndLabrador

Comments / 63

Rita Vaught
4d ago

What does ancient history have to do with what's happening now? For heavens sake, leave her alone. Her opinions are hers to have. Actors change studios all the time. What business is it to the public?

Reply(1)
38
LJWR
4d ago

How about NewsBreak check their OWN article about who's upset about Candace Cameron-Burr leaving and who agrees with her. You DO want fair and accurate reporting, don't you????😁

Reply(2)
22
Josh Laningham
4d ago

Look at the left digging up stuff from 30 years ago You can't get on their bad side that they will try at all costs to ruin you

Reply(5)
30
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

