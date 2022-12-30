Read full article on original website
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
Sioux City Journal
Decisions, transfers will dictate Hawkeye future
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As Iowa’s football program picked up a third player from the transfer portal on Sunday, decisions in upcoming days by current Hawkeyes will determine how much experience will return in 2023. Nine players who started on offense and five who opened on defense in Iowa’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery taking indefinite leave of absence for mental health reasons
Patrick McCaffery will be stepping away from Iowa basketball for an indefinite leave of absence. McCaffery says his battle with anxiety has affected his performance and it is not fair to his teammates. McCaffery released a statement through Iowa basketball. He clarified that his absence is not related to his...
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football could compete with the Big Ten’s top teams in 2023 with marginal offensive improvement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football’s 2022 campaign wasn’t pretty. The Hawkeyes looked great at times, but at others, they looked like the bottom feeders of the Big Ten Conference. Through the wins and losses, Iowa consistently did two things — play stout defense and piss-poor offense. At...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs. Penn State prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Penn State prediction and pick. The college basketball season is taking a lot of weird twists and turns, and one of them is the nosedive being endured by the Iowa Hawkeyes. This team hasn’t just lost three of its last four games. It’s worse than that. Iowa’s last two losses were extremely bad. One loss was as a 31.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois at home. The other loss was a 16-point stink bomb at Nebraska in a game the Huskers led by more than 20 at one stage of the proceedings. Losing games is one thing; suffering embarrassing losses to grossly inferior teams is quite another matter. Iowa and coach Fran McCaffery urgently need to halt this downward spiral. If they don’t, Iowa will be headed for the NIT and this season will turn into a complete disaster.
Sioux City Journal
Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
Watch: Fran McCaffery Penn St. Postgame
Iowa Coach Discusses Sunday's Setback in State College
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/1): Iowa, Drake suffer losses
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both losers in men’s college basketball action on Sunday. Iowa (8-6, 0-3): Despite 53 second-half points, Iowa lost to Penn State (11-3, 2-1), 83-79. Kris Murray dropped 32 points and hauled in nine rebounds while Tony Perkins added 17 points and seven rebounds. Filip Rebraca contributed 13 points and five boards in the loss.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Hangs on to Beat Iowa 83-79 for Fifth-Straight Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk combined for 46 points on 61 percent shooting to lead Penn State men's basketball to an 83-79 win over Iowa in a Big Ten matchup Sunday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions won their fifth-straight game to...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Best of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Two Daily Iowan photojournalists, Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald, spent the week in Nashville covering events ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky. Here are some of the best photos of the week’s coverage. Iowa became 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating...
Cherokee, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cherokee. The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.
La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans
La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
KWQC
Main break causes Grilled Cheese Bar to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break in Davenport has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced...
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
KCRG.com
Garage fire extends to second garage and home in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three adults and five pets safely escaped a fire at their home in Independence on Monday evening. Firefighters said they responded to the fire, which started at a nearby garage, at about 6:39 p.m. The fire at the two-stall garage in the 500 block of 9th...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
