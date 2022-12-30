Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Bills-Bengals Game Officially Suspended After Demar Hamlin Injury
The NFL has temporarily suspended a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following an injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and was attended to for north of 20 minutes after making a tackle in the first quarter. Joe Danneman of Fox19 in Cincinnati reported Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance after receiving AED and CPR on the field.
Aaron Rodgers Explains How Damar Hamlin Injury ‘(F’d) Me Up’
Tuesday was a difficult and quiet day across the NFL, as the football world waited for some sort of positive updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care and remains in critical condition.
Tyreek Hill Takes Blame For Dolphins Fourth-Quarter Pick In Loss To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wished he had a pivotal play back in Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With the Dolphins searching for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was called upon after Teddy Bridgewater exited due to a hand injury late in the third quarter, looked Hill’s way in New England territory.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration
Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates. Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack on Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally...
Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs
Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders. Well, those hopes died Sunday...
Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night. The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’
Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
Boomer Esiason Rips Mac Jones, Says There’s ‘Douchiness’ To Patriots QB
Think you’re the biggest Mac Jones hater on the block?. Boomer Esiason would like you to hold his beer — or espresso martini, or whatever. The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was asked about the New England Patriots signal-caller on Monday morning, and he didn’t hold back. Esiason clearly is among the many turned off by Jones’ on-field outbursts and behavior, which he believes is unbecoming of an NFL quarterback.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs. It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.
Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Not Expected to Play vs. Falcons
Per Sara Walsh of NFL Network, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) is not expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Jensen suffered the knee injury in July and has not seen the field this season. The return of the 2021 Pro Bowler would be massive for an offensive line that has been banged up for a fair amount of 2022. It didn’t seem likely Jensen would return this weekend, as Tampa Bay may be resting plenty of starters on Sunday with the NFC South officially clinched. There may be some hope that he will be ready for a Wild Card matchup in two weeks, whomever that will be against.
How Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explained Questionable Nick Foles Celebration
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of criticism Sunday after he questionably celebrated his sack on Nick Foles despite the Indianapolis Colts quarterback laying on the ground in obvious pain. The first-round rookie, however, told reporters after New York’s Week 17 win it was a misunderstanding....
Patriots Fans Sure To Have Casual Reaction To Jarrett Stidham Highlights
Jarrett Stidham stepped into the spotlight this week with the Las Vegas Raiders opting to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr. And the former New England Patriots draftee made the most of his first career start. Facing arguably the league’s best defense in Week 17, Stidham efficiently and impressively worked for...
How Bill Belichick Reacted To Rumors Of Robert Kraft’s Frustration
In case you missed it, Sunday provided a rather juicy report on how Robert Kraft feels about the struggles of the Patriots offense. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported New England’s owner is “not happy” with the coaching staff and could make significant changes this offseason. So,...
Patriots’ Trent Brown Channels Dr. Seuss With Outrageous Pregame Outfit
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown looked like he stepped right out of a Dr. Seuss book and into Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Brown arrived to the stadium wearing a very colorful pregame outfit that made him look...
Bills-Bengals Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’
With Week 17 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday’s huge matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between these two AFC playoff teams. Let’s start on the moneyline.
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins
The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday. After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.
