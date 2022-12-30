Per Sara Walsh of NFL Network, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) is not expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Jensen suffered the knee injury in July and has not seen the field this season. The return of the 2021 Pro Bowler would be massive for an offensive line that has been banged up for a fair amount of 2022. It didn’t seem likely Jensen would return this weekend, as Tampa Bay may be resting plenty of starters on Sunday with the NFC South officially clinched. There may be some hope that he will be ready for a Wild Card matchup in two weeks, whomever that will be against.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO