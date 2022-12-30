Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Farmers slam Biden over latest eco regulation targeting businesses: 'Federal overreach'
American farm and agriculture groups blasted an environmental regulation issued by the Biden administration which increases scrutiny on how water sources are protected.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
2024 speculation grows after DeSantis speech: 'Sure sounds a lot like the launch of a Presidential campaign'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was praised by conservatives on Twitter for his inauguration speech Tuesday with some speculating it sounded like a presidential campaign speech.
State Department calls on China to be more transparent on current COVID-19 surge, virus' origins
State Department spokesperson Ned Price called on China to be more transparent about the current COVID-19 outbreak and origins of the virus on Tuesday.
Interactive map: The home price correction (or lack thereof) in the 400 largest U.S. housing markets
Mark Zandi: The free-fall in home sales will soon bottom out, while the home price correction carries on.
Comments / 0