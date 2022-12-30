Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Preview, Mercedes Varnado is a Free Agent, & More (Tag Talk #27)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the future of Mercedes Varnado, and more news in tag team wrestling.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal
Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
Kazuchika Okada Talks To Sports Illustrated, Barrett Brown Calls Out Kerry Morton | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 2, 2023. - Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a new interview, Kazuchika Okada discussed his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Jay White:. “I am excited to wrestle Jay White in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom,” says Okada. “True, I’ve...
Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford Set To Debut In DDT Pro Wrestling In February 2023
DDT Pro-Wrestling will get a dose of "Superbad" in February 2023. A pair of AEW wrestlers will be going over to Japan for two dates with DDT Pro, as Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be making appearances in DDT on February 18 and February 26. Reacting to this news...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
AEW Rampage On 12/30 Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 470,000 viewers. This number is down from the 566,000 viewers the show drew on December 23. Friday's show drew a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise
CJ Perry compares and contrasts WWE and AEW. When CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) was released by WWE in June 2021, many fans wondered if she would join her husband Miro in AEW. While Miro would reference his wife in promos and Perry would comment on Miro's storylines, she has yet to join the promotion and it is unknown if she will.
Dax Harwood Reflects On Issue With Bobby Fish And What 'Getting The Squeeze' Means
Dax Harwood talks "heat" with Bobby Fish. On an August episode of his Undisputed podcast, Bobby Fish revealed that he "got into it" with Dax Harwood, but at the end of the day, they were professional about things. Speaking on his FTR podcast with Matt Koon, Harwood gave his side...
Eddie Kingston Reflects On Bout With Jun Akiyama
One of Eddie Kingston's dream matches became a reality at AEW Full Gear 2022 when he squared off with Jun Akiyama. Kingston and Akiyama were on opposite sides of the ring on AEW Rampage before Full Gear with Kingston teaming with Ortiz and Akiyama teaming with Konosuke Takeshita. Akiyama & Takeshita were victorious in the tag team bout and the singles dream match was made official shortly after.
Konnan: Tony Kahn Pulled Tay Melo From AAA Show Because Someone Else Got COVID
At AAA Noche De Campeones on December 28, Konnan stripped Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after the duo didn't show up for their advertised title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. Melo wrestled on the December...
Billie Starkz Reflects On AEW Dark Experience
On December 27, Billie Starkz made her AEW debut, taking on Red Velvet. The match was taped on December 17 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Along with taking on Red Velvet, Starkz taped a match against Britt Baker. Speaking to the Joshi Pod, Starkz looked back on her AEW...
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: You're Either Going To Pass The Torch Or I'm Going To Take It
Will Ospreay goes off on Kenny Omega. NJPW held its Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of their biggest show of the year on January 4. The press conference included final words from Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ahead of their IWGP US Title clash at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
