Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.

2 DAYS AGO