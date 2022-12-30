ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Fightful

Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Fightful

Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal

Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
Fightful

CJ Perry: There's A Reason Why WWE Is The Greatest Wrestling Franchise

CJ Perry compares and contrasts WWE and AEW. When CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) was released by WWE in June 2021, many fans wondered if she would join her husband Miro in AEW. While Miro would reference his wife in promos and Perry would comment on Miro's storylines, she has yet to join the promotion and it is unknown if she will.
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Reflects On Bout With Jun Akiyama

One of Eddie Kingston's dream matches became a reality at AEW Full Gear 2022 when he squared off with Jun Akiyama. Kingston and Akiyama were on opposite sides of the ring on AEW Rampage before Full Gear with Kingston teaming with Ortiz and Akiyama teaming with Konosuke Takeshita. Akiyama & Takeshita were victorious in the tag team bout and the singles dream match was made official shortly after.
Fightful

Billie Starkz Reflects On AEW Dark Experience

On December 27, Billie Starkz made her AEW debut, taking on Red Velvet. The match was taped on December 17 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Along with taking on Red Velvet, Starkz taped a match against Britt Baker. Speaking to the Joshi Pod, Starkz looked back on her AEW...
ORLANDO, FL
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy