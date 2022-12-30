Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Aaron Rodgers Made Classy Move During Monday Night Football Incident
If there has been a silver lining to the awful scene that played out on Monday Night Football, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field before being transported to a hospital by ambulance, it's been the show of love for one another by NFL ...
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’
Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
College Football Sack Leader Announces Official Decision on NFL Draft
NFL quarterbacks have a new thing coming. Tuli Tuipulotu, the FBS sack leader in 2022, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday. "I want to thank coach Helton, coach Riley, Coch Nua, Coach Grinch, Coach So'oto and all of our coaches for believing in me and working hard to help me develop my ...
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins
The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday. After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
A trio of Alabama football stars are taking their talents to the NFL. According to NFL.com, quarterback Bryce Young, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will forego their senior seasons and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Young and Anderson are expected to be drafted in the...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
AFC Playoff Picture Coming Out of Week 17
It’s hard to remember the last time so many playoff scenarios were still up in the air as we come out of Week 17. While this weekend may have answered many questions, there are still things left undone that won’t be known until the NFL’s regular-season finale next week.
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock
The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night,...
Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game
Support for Damar Hamlin has come from all over the Pitt Panthers community.
Bills-Bengals Game: NFL Announces Update After Damar Hamlin Injury
The sports world made it clear Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was its top priority in the hours following a scary incident on “Monday Night Football.”. And after the NFL acknowledged the same late Monday night, the league followed up with an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding a potential resumption of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Teams Update Twitter Profiles To Show Support For Damar Hamlin
ORIGINAL STORY: The Buffalo Bills updated their Twitter profile Tuesday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”. The Bills changed their profile photo to feature Hamlin’s name and number, a show of support as the 24-year-old remained hospitalized...
NFL Week 18 Lines: Bills-Bengals Uncertainty Affects Betting Board
Everything about the NFL feels somewhat trivial given the terrifying scene that unfolded Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium. The health of Hamlin remains the top priority of everyone, but the show ultimately will go on with Week 18 on tap. As of Tuesday morning, the NFL has yet to announce how it plans to handle the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended midway through the first quarter after Hamlin was hurt.
Celtics Wrap: Nuggets Win, Nikola Jokic Makes Statement In MVP Race
The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets, 123-111, on Sunday at Ball Arena. The C’s fell to 26-11 while the Nuggets improved to 24-12. It seemed as though neither one of these teams had any interest in playing defense on New Year’s Day. That was a winning formula for the Nuggets, who, unlike the Celtics, were able to hit a few open shots to pull away in this one.
NHL Posts Epic Hype Video Ahead Of Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
BOSTON — The NHL Winter Classic is the league’s marquee regular-season event, and with that comes all the pomp and circumstance. Included in that was an epic hype video the NHL posted Monday that featured Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara and took fans on a unique tour of venerable Fenway Park that has a makeshift rink in the middle of the baseball diamond.
