Everything about the NFL feels somewhat trivial given the terrifying scene that unfolded Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium. The health of Hamlin remains the top priority of everyone, but the show ultimately will go on with Week 18 on tap. As of Tuesday morning, the NFL has yet to announce how it plans to handle the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended midway through the first quarter after Hamlin was hurt.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO