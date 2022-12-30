ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List

If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season

A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
Weird Devices Texas Drivers No Longer Have Access To

Automobiles have come a long way in terms of accessories and features. New things have been developed while others have been eliminated. These days, cars and trucks are loaded with all kinds of neat gadgets and features. Back in the day, they didn't have as many conveniences and required a little more work to get things done.
