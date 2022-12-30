Read full article on original website
Related
God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas
I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
Do You Want To – Literally – Have A Blast In Texas In 2023?
Have you ever wished you could drive a genuine, army tank over vehicles and blow stuff to smithereens? In Texas, of course you can. Imagine hopping in a tank, driving over and crushing a few cars and then blowing something to bits. How cool would that be?. Then, just for...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List
If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
Are You Smarter Than A 4th Grader? 5 Fun Facts About Texas All Texans Should Know!
I was literally 'schooled' the other day by my 4th-grade daughter. Apparently, in school she has been learning all about our great state of Texas and she decided to give her momma a surprise pop quiz. I did not do well. Either I did not retain the information I more than likely learned at her age or I never learned it in the first place.
Guy Fieri Has Declared the Best Restaurant in All of Texas
When it comes to the best places to get food, Fieri is our guy. His show, "Diner's Drive In's & Dives" is as iconic as those frosted tips of his. And when he says a certain restaurant takes you to Flavortown, well you listen!. Fieri has been all over the...
What Makes Me Think This Texas Mascot Might Be A Bad Choice
We all have a soft spot for high school mascots. I still wear my high school team's logo with pride all these years later. It's a big part of growing up for some of us. However, it seems that some mascots could have probably used at least a second thought before being decided upon.
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
The Gruesome Truth of How the Roman Candle Got its Name
Is there anything more exciting than watching a well-produced fireworks show? Actually, there probably are a lot of things but in the heat of the moment, I think we’d all agree fireworks are pretty cool. Especially when things go wrong, watch your volume on this one. And we would...
Weird Devices Texas Drivers No Longer Have Access To
Automobiles have come a long way in terms of accessories and features. New things have been developed while others have been eliminated. These days, cars and trucks are loaded with all kinds of neat gadgets and features. Back in the day, they didn't have as many conveniences and required a little more work to get things done.
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0