OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies once again this morning, but temperatures starting off the New Year on a relatively mild start. Most of the metro starting off around 30 degrees, well above average for the start of the year. Lots of clouds are expected throughout the day, but we will see some sunshine, especially this afternoon. Despite all of the cloud cover, temperatures still rebound nicely with highs in the mid to upper 40s, just like we saw yesterday. That comes in over 10 degrees above average. The quiet weather continues tonight, but it doesn’t stick around all that long.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO