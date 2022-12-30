Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Woman on Assault & Battery Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough woman, just after midnight on New Year’s day. Police arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 846 Concord Street Djoyve M. Venturim, 30, of 11 Norwood Street of Marlborough. She was charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Venturim...
NECN
Two People Stabbed Outside Liquor Store in Worcester; Man Arrested
Two people were injured Monday night in a double stabbing outside a liquor store in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say 42-year-old Edward King has been arrested following the violent incident in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store and is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct.
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
Framingham Police: Thieves Try To Steal Dirt Bike at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Eames Street at 4 a.m. for two men observed trying to steal a dirt bike from the backyard, said Police. Framingham Police did not get a description of the two men. They were unsuccessful in their theft attempt.
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
‘Heck of a catch!’: Man tried to board plane at Logan Airport with bag full of contraband, TSA says
BOSTON — A passenger at Logan Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents after being caught with a bag full of contraband. The passenger was attempting to board a plane when agents flagged their bag and found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to report of homeless man that slit his own throat
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in. At approximately, 1:30am on Saturday night the New Bedford Police Department received a call from an unknown woman saying that she saw a homeless man slit his own throat. New Bedford Police Department and EMS arrived...
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
