Framingham, MA

NECN

Two People Stabbed Outside Liquor Store in Worcester; Man Arrested

Two people were injured Monday night in a double stabbing outside a liquor store in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say 42-year-old Edward King has been arrested following the violent incident in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store and is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and disorderly conduct.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop

A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. ​Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Heck of a catch!’: Man tried to board plane at Logan Airport with bag full of contraband, TSA says

BOSTON — A passenger at Logan Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents after being caught with a bag full of contraband. The passenger was attempting to board a plane when agents flagged their bag and found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
