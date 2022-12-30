Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
WLBT
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
Family finds man dead in his Mississippi home. Homicide investigation launched.
Deputies say a man was found dead in his Mississippi home on Monday. WLBT in Jackson reports that the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office received a call after family members found Austin Holeman, 22, in his house in the Scotland Community shortly before 10 a.m. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers...
WLBT
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his Yazoo County home Monday. The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says family members discovered 22-year-old Austin Holeman in his home in the Scotland Community before 10:00 a.m. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, the cause of death...
Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.
Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision. Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.
WLBT
Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials. The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The identity...
vicksburgnews.com
Two shot in separate incidents
Two individuals were shot Saturday and Sunday morning in two separate incidents. An argument on Locust Street at the Cyprus Hill apartments led to gunfire. Vicksburg police investigators were at a local medical facility and Chief Penny Jones reported a female involved in the shooting incident is “Ok.” There is a video of the shooting and Vicksburg Police are still investigating the incident. The Vicksburg Daily News will update this story once the investigation concludes and more information is made available to us.
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
mageenews.com
Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Canton Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Tuesday, January 3,...
vicksburgnews.com
Group alleges they were tied up and robbed
A group of 4 individuals claims they were tied up and robbed. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the alleged incident occurred on Stelivan Road. “About 10:30 this morning Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call from some individuals that are reporting they were all together in a home last night on Stelivan Lane, which is off of China Grove road in the south part of the county.” The Sheriff continues in this video:
WDAM-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl
Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
WJTV.com
Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
WAPT
Black Lives Matter groups call for justice in deaths of two men
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. — A group of protestors gathered in Smith County Saturday afternoon to call for justice. They blame law enforcement for the deaths of two men. Demonstrators held signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" while marching in the streets of Taylorsville. This comes after the deaths...
Two Mississippi brothers arrested after Christmas Day disturbance turns into hostage situation
A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two brothers at an address on First North Street in Vicksburg. At approximately 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the address in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant outside who explained that two friends of his, brothers Terrance Carter, 42 of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44 of Vicksburg, had gotten into a fight inside the house and then Terrance Carter fired a gun.
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
Comments / 1