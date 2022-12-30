ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWA Powerrr Results (1/3): Taya Valkyrie vs. Angelina Love, EC3 In Action

The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on January 3 on FITE TV and YouTube. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA Powerrr Results (1/3) Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) def. Odinson, Colby Corino, & Joe Alonzo...
Nyla Rose: A Road Show With Me, Ethan Page, Brody King, & Danhausen Would Be My Ideal Dynamite Lead-In

Nyla Rose comes up with a idea for a lead-in show for AEW Dynamite. Before Dynamite on every Wednesday and Rampage on every Friday, TBS and TNT often play either re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, blockbuster comic book films, or heartwarming seasonal movies. AEW owner Tony Khan has even made a habit out of tweeting his opinions on the movies that air before Rampage every Friday night.
Alba Fyre Call Up? | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show 1/3/2023 | Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. - Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match. Plus, Kate and Alex probably discuss what Sasha Banks vs. Bayley meant to WWE NXT as Mercedes Varnado seeks to change the game at Wrestle Kingdom tonight.
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Will Ospreay: My Deal Is Up Next Year, My Heart Says I'll Still Be With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Will Ospreay talks about his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Contract season is a very common thing within the world of pro wrestling these days, as many performers take advantage of the mystery and buzz that comes with it. Similarly to the world of Football or Basketball, fans will sometimes spend months speculating on where their favorite wrestler could possibly turn up next.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers

Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW

Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
WWE Didn't Do Live Raw On December 26 To Help Give Extended Break To Some Production Staff

There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.
Jeff Jarrett To Max Caster: You Have Multiple Receipts Coming

Jeff Jarrett makes it clear that Max Caster crossed a line, and he's going to pay. On the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Caster and Bowens dropped their new music video, in which Max took several shots at Jarrett and Lethal. In one memorable line, he stated that Jarrett stole Kurt Angle's wife. He also claimed that Jarrett hadn't been relevant since 2004. The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jarrett and Lethal on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
