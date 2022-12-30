Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Says Prison Changed Him, Austin Theory Pins Seth Rollins | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for January 2, 2023:. - In a promo, Dominik Mysterio cut a promo about his time in prison. Dominik made it clear that prison changed him. He said that, after he did hard time for attacking his father, he's just getting started.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results (12/31): Willow Nightingale, Max Caster In Action
Beyond Wrestling held its Heavy Lies The Crown event on December 31 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV as part of their Wrestival Weekend. Full results and highlights are below. Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results (12/31) - Jody Threat def. Trish Adora. -...
NWA Powerrr Results (1/3): Taya Valkyrie vs. Angelina Love, EC3 In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA Powerrr on January 3 on FITE TV and YouTube. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. NWA Powerrr Results (1/3) Champions Series Semifinal Match: EC3, Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas (Team Tyrus) def. Odinson, Colby Corino, & Joe Alonzo...
Nyla Rose: A Road Show With Me, Ethan Page, Brody King, & Danhausen Would Be My Ideal Dynamite Lead-In
Nyla Rose comes up with a idea for a lead-in show for AEW Dynamite. Before Dynamite on every Wednesday and Rampage on every Friday, TBS and TNT often play either re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, blockbuster comic book films, or heartwarming seasonal movies. AEW owner Tony Khan has even made a habit out of tweeting his opinions on the movies that air before Rampage every Friday night.
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
Alba Fyre Call Up? | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show 1/3/2023 | Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. - Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match. Plus, Kate and Alex probably discuss what Sasha Banks vs. Bayley meant to WWE NXT as Mercedes Varnado seeks to change the game at Wrestle Kingdom tonight.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Will Ospreay: My Deal Is Up Next Year, My Heart Says I'll Still Be With New Japan Pro Wrestling
Will Ospreay talks about his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Contract season is a very common thing within the world of pro wrestling these days, as many performers take advantage of the mystery and buzz that comes with it. Similarly to the world of Football or Basketball, fans will sometimes spend months speculating on where their favorite wrestler could possibly turn up next.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
WWE NXT (1/3/2023) Results: Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes & More to Kickoff The First Show of 2023.
WWE NXT (1/3/2023). - Extreme Resolution Match: Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre. - Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes. - Trick Williams vs. Axiom. - Grayson Waller Hosts The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT World Heavyweight Champion Bron Breakker. - Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. Refresh the article for the latest...
WWE Didn't Do Live Raw On December 26 To Help Give Extended Break To Some Production Staff
There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.
Konnan: Tony Kahn Pulled Tay Melo From AAA Show Because Someone Else Got COVID
At AAA Noche De Campeones on December 28, Konnan stripped Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after the duo didn't show up for their advertised title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. Melo wrestled on the December...
Rocky Romero: Everyone Had Good Intentions In Karl Anderson Working For NJPW; Thank You, WWE
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned to WWE in October despite Anderson being the NEVER Openweight Champion and advertised to defend his title against Hikuleo on November 5. Anderson ended up missing the November 5 date for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as he was booked by WWE to compete at WWE Crown Jewel.
Dark Order, Blake Christian, Kiera Hogan, More Set For Action On 1/3 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (1/3) - Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. - Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr. - Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart. - Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper. - Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone. - Jora Johl...
Jeff Jarrett To Max Caster: You Have Multiple Receipts Coming
Jeff Jarrett makes it clear that Max Caster crossed a line, and he's going to pay. On the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, Caster and Bowens dropped their new music video, in which Max took several shots at Jarrett and Lethal. In one memorable line, he stated that Jarrett stole Kurt Angle's wife. He also claimed that Jarrett hadn't been relevant since 2004. The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jarrett and Lethal on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Preview, Mercedes Varnado is a Free Agent, & More (Tag Talk #27)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the future of Mercedes Varnado, and more news in tag team wrestling.
