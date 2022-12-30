Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
villages-news.com
The Villages Magic Club invites residents to showcase at Ezell Recreation Center
The Villages Magic Club will be presenting its second annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 27. It will be held at the Ezell Recreation Center on Meggison Road in Sawgrass Grove in the southern section of The Village. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is...
Social Scene | January 2023
Thousands of people were on hand for Light Up Ocala,. the beloved annual tradition that helps kick off the holidays.
villages-news.com
How about a New Year’s resolution to end Bad Parking in The Villages?
How about a New Year’s resolution to end Bad Parking in The Villages?. The Parking Patrol has been hard at work and there seems to be no end to the examples of Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
villages-news.com
Convicted golf cart thief arrested at housing construction site
A convicted golf cart thief was arrested at a housing construction site. Joseph Anthony Garitta Jr., 41, of Wildwood, was arrested at about 4 a.m. Monday when he was found at a construction site, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 was used to find Garitta, who was attempting to hide from law enforcement.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
mynews13.com
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
villages-news.com
Tunnels will be closed for painting this week
Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
WESH
Sheriff: Would-be burglar shot dead in Central Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed on Monday in Lake County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Lakeview Street in Lady Lake around 6 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the suspect entered...
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
villages-news.com
Man who held woman at knifepoint in The Villages accused of phoning her from jail
A man who is charged with holding a woman at knifepoint in The Villages is now accused of repeatedly phoning her from jail. Jessie Charles Webb, 33, was arrested after trapping the woman in a shed for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt. He was later released from jail on his own recognizance.
villages-news.com
Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages
A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
villages-news.com
Kayaking classes to be offered at Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center
Kayaking classes will be offered at the new Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center. Open kayaking will be offered at 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and an introduction kayaking class will be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes will begin Jan. 10. Classes are free, but registration is required and...
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
