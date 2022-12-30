Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for January 2
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Shontoria Land – Greer. -Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or...
Oconee Co. deputies investigating disturbance call
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they received a report in reference to a disturbance on Tuesday.
Woman charged with DUI following crash in SC
A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year's Day evening in Spartanburg.
1 injured during shooting in Anderson Co.
One person was injured during a shooting Tuesday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
Man dies in Greenville Co. shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.
Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies ask residents to check doorbell cameras after deadly drive-by shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for residents to check their doorbells after a deadly drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to public information officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
wspa.com
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s …. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits …. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits...
Upstate woman arrested after jumping from moving car
A wanted Upstate woman now faces a list of new charges after deputies say, she jumped from a moving vehicle while trying to elude them, last week.
wfxg.com
1 injured in Johnston shootout
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
WLOS.com
Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
wach.com
Lexington Police looking for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Lexington Police Department needs help looking for a woman they believe stole a $3,000 check at the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on December 31, 2022. Police said she used a stolen driver's license when cashing the check and was driving a grey Ford...
Man who died following Upstate shooting identified
One of the two men involved in a shooting in the Upstate Monday night has been identified after he died at an area hospital. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 71 year old Rick C. Hickman of Piedmont died at Greenville Memorial.
Pedestrian hit by minivan, dies at Upstate hospital
A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.
WYFF4.com
2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Saturday night in Greenville County.
Drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. leaves 1 dead, coroner says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
FOX Carolina
Man charged following incident that brought SWAT out to Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and Negotiations were called to respond to an incident in Piedmont. Deputies said early Friday morning, it appeared a man the victim knew became physically violent towards her and managed to shoot a gun off inside a home on Shiloh Road.
South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes
South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.
