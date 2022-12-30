ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

golaurens.com

Arrest Report for January 2

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Shontoria Land – Greer. -Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s …. Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits …. PACT Act goes into effect; expands healthcare, benefits...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

1 injured in Johnston shootout

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - One person is injured and police are searching for more suspects after a shootout Monday afternoon in Johnston, South Carolina. The Johnston Police Department tells FOX54 it happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Johnson St. near Walker St. According to police, two people got into an argument, then pulled weapons and exchanged gunfire.
JOHNSTON, SC
WLOS.com

Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
FOREST CITY, NC
WYFF4.com

2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

