Achieve your New Year's wellness goals with these top fitness trends for 2023

By Jada Kennzie, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
These top fitness trends for 2023 will help you achieve your New Year's wellness goals. Noom Mood/obé Fitness/Headspace/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

2023 is right around the corner, so it’s time to start focusing on your New Year’s goals. One of the most common New Year’s resolutions each year is an increased focus on fitness and wellness, so you can enjoy a healthier lifestyle year-round. Wellness trends have changed over the past few years, and the focus is no longer solely aimed at exercising more and investing in a gym membership: mental health, rest, and low-intensity movement have become more popular.

Whether you’re looking to enhance your mental health, improve your sleeping habits or attend virtual fitness classes, we’ve got you covered on the top fitness trends for 2023 with brands like Noom , WeightWatchers , Athleta , and more to guide you along on your fitness journey.

1. Mental w ellness

Noom Mood is a great program to help manage stress and cope with anxiety. Noom Mood

Since the pandemic took the world by storm in 2020, many people have started to prioritize their mental well-being by learning stress-management tactics, going to therapy, practicing yoga, engaging in mindfulness, and more. A great tool that can help you manage stress and anxiety in your everyday life is Noom Mood , Noom’s latest wellness program that we tested and loved . Noom Mood offers step-by-step guidance and teaches various techniques to cope with stress. You even get paired with a personal coach that offers virtual support on your wellness journey. It’s a great investment if you want to get serious about managing anxiety.

Sign up for Noom Mood

2. Online group fitness classes

WW x obé Fitness allows you to take virtual fitness lessons on your phone. obé Fitness

Working out in the comfort of your own home has many benefits: You save money by not investing in a gym membership and you can skip the hassle of commuting to your local gym several times a week. And though in-person fitness classes are a fun way to socialize, working out at home doesn’t mean you can’t reap the same physical benefits. Online group fitness classes are on the rise, allowing you to connect with others through exercise without having to step outside. WeightWatchers recently launched WW × obé Fitness , which offers group fitness sessions in the WW app. We tested obé Fitness and loved how fun and engaging the virtual classes were. The program offers a variety of on-demand classes that include sculpt, yoga, dance, boxing, and more.

Sign up for WeightWatchers

3. Sleep-related wellness

Invest in a sunrise alarm clock to help you get a better night's sleep. Philips

Getting a good night’s rest is an important part of remaining healthy. Our sleep cycles can affect our moods, stress levels, the ability to perform daily tasks and more, so developing healthy sleeping habits is essential in improving our overall health. Best Buy has a great selection of sleep technology and other fitness products to help you achieve your 2023 wellness goals. Sunrise alarm clocks have become increasingly popular in recent years. They help recreate a sunrise in your bedroom to allow you to experience a more natural awakening. Over time, they can improve your circadian rhythm and allow you to wake up feeling refreshed. The Withings Sleep Tracking Mat is another great product that offers advanced sleep cycle analysis, heart rate tracking, and snore and breathing disturbances detection.

Shop sleep technology at Best Buy

4. Low-intensity exercise

Athleta's stylish fitness gear will help you feel poised and confident during low-intensity workouts. Athleta

If you want to become more active but don’t want to engage in intense workouts, then low-intensity exercise might be perfect for you. This involves activities like walking, yoga, hiking and swimming that allow you to get your limbs and muscles moving without overworking yourself. Low-intensity exercise is becoming more popular and it is great for those who live busy lives and are always on the go. It allows you to slow down and is much more gentle on your body. Athleta has great workout gear for these slower-paced exercises. The athleisure brand’s great selection of yoga , hiking , and swimwear is perfect for your low-intensity workouts.

Shop Athleta

5. Primal movement

Primal movements like squats and deadlifts can improve strength, mobility, posture, balance, and coordination. Athleta

Primal movement is predicted to be one of the top fitness trends for 2023. It refers to the basic and natural movements that humans do, which include crawling, lunging, reaching, squatting, pushing, and more. Primal movement helps to improve strength, mobility, posture, balance, and coordination. Squats, deadlifts, bear crawls, farmer carries (holding a heavy load in each hand while walking for a designated distance), pushups, and pull-ups are some primal movement exercises you can incorporate into your everyday life to improve your health and remain active. Though you could do these movements using only your body weight, the CAP Barbell Rubber Medicine Ball is a great way to practice stability and control during pushups, or to add weight to make squats more challenging.

$18 at Walmart

6. Standing abs workouts

Under Armour's high-quality sports bras, leggings, and more can support your core during ab workouts. Under Armour

Standing abs workouts have become a popular TikTok trend that is expected to continue into 2023. These workouts allow you to sculpt your abs and engage your core without lying down during your typical crunches or sit-ups. They help to improve posture, engage more muscle groups like your glutes, lower back muscles and upper body muscles, and prevent injuries caused by poor balance. Under Armour’s high-quality sports bras and leggings are perfect for these workouts. Don’t forget to invest in a great pair of workout shoes and an insulated water bottle to keep you hydrated.

Shop Under Armour

7. Prioritizing rest

Headspace trains you to engage in daily meditation exercises to help you relax. Headspace

After the chaos and stress we’ve all experienced these past few years, it’s important to take time to rest in 2023. This can include getting more sleep, meditating, and taking vacations and personal days when you need them. Headspace is a great meditation app that we tested and loved . It allows you to incorporate meditation into each day, and it’s especially great for beginners who are unsure of where to start. Over time, you’ll learn to practice being mindful and focusing on the present to allow more peace into your life.

Sign up for Headspace

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Achieve your New Year's wellness goals with these top fitness trends for 2023

