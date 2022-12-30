Read full article on original website
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 3rd
FSK - Free Report) : This business development company that invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and...
Reasons to Add Apogee (APOG) Stock to Your Portfolio
APOG - Free Report) delivered sequential improvements in adjusted earnings per share in the last six quarters, which is impressive, considering the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. This has been aided by continued strong performances in Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services segments, which are expected to continue. Pricing actions, benefits from completed restructuring actions, cost-saving actions, and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency will also drive APOG’s results.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Now
ZBH - Free Report) is gaining from an ongoing business recovery from the COVID-led pandemic impact. The company has been working to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets that provide long-term opportunities for growth. However, consistent pricing pressure and rising costs do not bode well. In the past year, the...
Implied Volatility Surging for Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Options
TCMD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $7.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Tricon (TCN) Stock?
TCN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Centene (CNC) Stock Right Now
CNC - Free Report) is expected to remain on its growth track with the help of increasing memberships and a strong focus on business streamlining. Nevertheless, weakness in Commercial business continues to tighten. Centene, with a market cap of $46.4 billion, is a well-diversified, multi-national healthcare company. Based in Saint...
Things to Know Before Constellation Brands' (STZ) Q3 Earnings
STZ - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 5, 2023. The alcoholic beverage bigwig is expected to deliver top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.89 per share, indicating a 7.4% decline...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as 2023 Signals Fresh Start
In 2022, the broader equity indices witnessed one of their worst performances since 2008, with an inflation-driven market rout. Despite this, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation and has put the ‘terminal rate’ to a target range of 5-5.25%, intensifying fears of a global recession. The markets await further clarity as various economic metrics are scheduled to be released in the first week of 2023. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Valuation Squeezes Continue into 2023
After opening the first trading session of 2023 in the green, indices quickly slipped into the red and remained there for the rest of the day. For those of you hoping the flip of a calendar was going to change near-term trading conditions, sorry to tell you — it hasn’t. All major indices are off session lows, however: the Dow, which dropped 300 points at one time today, closed just dow -12 points, -0.04%. The S&P 500 came in -0.41%, and the Nasdaq was -0.76%. The small-cap Russell 2000 reached -0.62%.
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
NRG vs. OGE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
NRG - Free Report) and OGE Energy (. OGE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Mastercard (MA) Okays Dividend Hike, Unveils $9B Buyback Program
MA - Free Report) Board of Directors recently sanctioned a 16% rise in the quarterly cash dividend. Therefore, the latest payout stands at 57 cents per share compared with the prior payout of 49 cents. This year reflects the ninth consecutive year of dividend increase. The increased dividend will be...
3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Outsourcing Space
ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
Here's Why Xylem (XYL) Stock Should Grace Your Portfolio
XYL - Free Report) is thriving on the back of strong backlogs owing to underlying demand. Due to the essential nature of the business, demand remains robust. Pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation are supporting the bottom line. Xylem’s improved guidance for 2022 raises optimism in the stock. Owing to...
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (. AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares...
Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
GSSC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $436.64 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Should iShares Morningstar MidCap ETF (IMCB) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IMCB - Free Report) was launched on 06/28/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $718.71 million, making it one of the...
