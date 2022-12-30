ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss running back announces future plans

By Stacey Mickles
 4 days ago
The Ole Miss Rebels received some surprising news Friday when running back Zach Evans announced he would be leaving the team for the NFL.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel made the initial announcement .

Evans rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns this past season for the Rebels and was the No. 1 running back coming out of high school back 2020.

Paired with Quinshon Judkins, they averaged over 250 yards per game combined this season, which carried the Rebels to an 8-5 record.

Ole Miss started the season 7-0 before losing four of their next five games including losing in their bowl game to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl .

Evans was a transfer from TCU and is expected to be no worse than a high second-round draft pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Evans made an official announcement on his future via Instagram. He thanked his family, particularly his mom, teammates, and of course coaches. He said that after much prayer, he decided to enter the draft.

It will be interesting to see what Lane Kiffin ‘s plans are regarding replacing Evans. Lane found him in the transfer portal and he fit right into Kiffin’s offensive system. The question is, where will the head coach turn to next? Another freshman running back as he did with Judkins last season or an experience running back from the transfer portal?

