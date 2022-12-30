ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Kansas City Library holding MLK Hygiene Product Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library announced that it would hold its fourth hygiene product drive, collecting travel-size personal care items donations. Those wishing to help can visit any Kansas City Public Library location to drop off supplies in marked donation bins from Jan. 3-12. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Common Travel Mistakes To Avoid In 2023

KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

No injuries reported after fight at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff said no one was injured after a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center Saturday evening. Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Center, located at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and cleared a large fight after deputies stopped a woman for speeding, who claimed she was attempting to pick up her child from the skate center, and that shots had been fired.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Woman found shot in Miami County ditch: sheriff’s office

PAOLA, Kan. — Miami County, Kansas, deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound lying in a ditch.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Olathe police shoot, kill man who was armed with edged weapon

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police shot and killed a man late Saturday night who was armed with an edged weapon. Police responded to a reported physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street around 11:10 p.m. Upon arrival, police contacted a 27-year-old man at the scene, who...
OLATHE, KS

