4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
fox4kc.com
Kansas City Library holding MLK Hygiene Product Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library announced that it would hold its fourth hygiene product drive, collecting travel-size personal care items donations. Those wishing to help can visit any Kansas City Public Library location to drop off supplies in marked donation bins from Jan. 3-12. The...
fox4kc.com
Common Travel Mistakes To Avoid In 2023
fox4kc.com
Ice skate with Superman, Batman, other super heroes at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lace up those ice skates and hit the rink with some impressive company. Super heroes like Superman, Batman, Captain America, and Wonder Woman will be at the Rona Rosa ice rink on Sunday, Jan. 8. The super heroes will hone their skills on the ice...
fox4kc.com
FOX4 Forecast: Kansas City receives record rainfall before colder weather moves in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro received nearly as much rain yesterday as Kansas City normally sees in all of January. The National Weather Service said 1.08 inches of rain fell on Kansas City Monday. It’s the highest amount of rain that has fallen on Jan. 2 in the metro since 1897.
fox4kc.com
‘Think before you drink:’ Mothers against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve celebrations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This New Year’s Eve, the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving is raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. “Just think before you drink,” MADD Program Manager Lori Marshall said. “Whether it’s Uber, whether it’s Lyft, whatever you do please don’t get behind the wheel impaired.”
fox4kc.com
No injuries reported after fight at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff said no one was injured after a disturbance at the Winnwood Skate Center Saturday evening. Deputies responded to a disturbance at the Center, located at 4426 Northeast Winn Road in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and cleared a large fight after deputies stopped a woman for speeding, who claimed she was attempting to pick up her child from the skate center, and that shots had been fired.
fox4kc.com
Woman found shot in Miami County ditch: sheriff’s office
PAOLA, Kan. — Miami County, Kansas, deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound lying in a ditch.
fox4kc.com
Olathe police shoot, kill man who was armed with edged weapon
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police shot and killed a man late Saturday night who was armed with an edged weapon. Police responded to a reported physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street around 11:10 p.m. Upon arrival, police contacted a 27-year-old man at the scene, who...
