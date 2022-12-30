Read full article on original website
Monetta Gray — UPDATED
Monetta A. Gray, 84, Syracuse, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Syracuse. She was born Jan. 15, 1938. On Sept. 11, 1955, Monetta was united in marriage to Joe Gray. Along with her husband of 67 years, Joe, those who survive include her children, Becky Gray, Ligonier, Mark Gray, Etna Green, Dawn King, Goshen, Teresa Mann and Monaca Wallace, Lansing, Mich.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Max Zorn.
Rosemarie Long — UPDATED
Rosemarie Long, a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away in the loving care of her family in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville. She was 91 years old. Born May 16, 1931 in Fowler, “Rosie,” as many knew her, was the daughter of...
Phil Prathaftakis
Phillip B. Prathaftakis, 63, Rochester, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home in Rochester. Phillip Benjamin was born Nov.11, 1959. Phil and Natalie Mitchell were married May 5, 2005. Left to cherish Phil’s memory are his wife, Natalie; son Nikolas Alexander Prathaftakis; two daughters, Courtney (Adam) Marie Williams, Jonesboro...
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
Samuel J. Sweeden
Samuel J. Sweeden, 79, South Bend, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his home in South Bend. Sam was born May 4, 1943. On July 2, 1961, he married Carol (Scott) Sweeden, who survives. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughters, Terri (Charlie) Sriver, Bonita Springs, Fla. and...
Dr. Robert L Proudfit
Dr. Robert Leslie Proudfit, 82, died Dec. 29, 2022. Robert was born in Rochester, Minn. on May 8, 1940. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Marge Proudfit of Mishawaka, brother Charles (Gia) Proudfit of Boulder, Colo.; daughter Melissa (Troy) Manges of Bremen; son Robert (Jennifer) Proudfit of Madison, Wis.; stepdaughters Mindy McDermott of Honolulu, Hawaii, Melisa (Brad) Fuller of Mattawan, Mich., and five grandchildren.
Susan Kay Benzinger
Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, rural Columbia City, died at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 11, 1944. On Dec.19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, Columbia City;...
Mary C. Lengel
Mary C. Lengel, 87, of rural Wabash, died at 11:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born on Oct. 26, 1935. Mary married Donald V. Lengel on Sept. 11, 1954; he died August 12, 2012. She is survived by nine children, Kathryn Jones of Wabash,...
William E. ‘Bill’ Young
William E. “Bill” Young, 82, Leesburg, died Dec. 31, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Bill is survived by two stepsons, Bob and John Ottinger. He was preceded by his wife Margaret Young. Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse, is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Hollan III
Edward Hollan, III, 70, Tippecanoe, died at 12:30 p.m, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Memorial Hospital of Portage. Ed was born on Oct. 13, 1952. On Dec.r 24, 1987, he married Helen Whitaker. She passed away on June 8, 2008. He is survived by daughter, Melissa (Chris) Berry of Cocoa,...
Kattie Ann Amburgy
Kattie Ann Amburgy, 65, Mentone and formerly of Rochester died at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her residence. Kate was born on Sept. 13, 1957. She married on Aug 27, 2005 to John R. Amburgy, who preceded her in death on July 14, 2012. She is survived by...
Martha Jean Bousman
Martha J. “Marti” Bousman, 76, died at 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. She was born Oct. 13, 1946. She married James “Jim” Bousman on Dec. 31, 1989. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth...
Lee Howard Jr.
Lee Howard Jr., 70, Wabash, died at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Dec. 10, 1952. Lee married Linda Hooks on June 27, 1970. Lee is survived by his wife, Linda, Wabash; one son, David Howard, Wabash; three daughters, Tracy (Mark) McMahan,...
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett of Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett of Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius of Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann of Washington D.C.
James C. Derry
James C. Derry, 79, Warsaw, Chapman Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home at Chapman Lake. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Harold and Mildred (Chapman) Derry. Jim (also known as “Jimbo” by family and friends) graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’62 and on Jan. 16, 1965, he married Nancy (Simmons) Derry. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2021, after 56 years of marriage.
Thomas Coath
Thomas Coath, 83, Somerset,died at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. He was born on May 27, 1939, in Chicago, Ill. Thomas married Joyce Mullins on Feb. 8, 1961; she survives. Additional survivors include three children, Deborah (Brian) Keffaber of Wabash, Thomas (Rebecca)...
Jalaine K. Anderson
Jalaine K. Anderson, 85, Warsaw, formerly of Mentone, died at 11:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Jalaine was born Oct. 10, 1937, in Kosciusko County, to the late Harry E. and Buthene G. (Bowser) Smythe. She was a 1955 graduate of Mentone High School. She had worked for Word Inc. and Flexhuast as a shipping clerk. She also worked for Hallmark Party Shop as a sales clerk.
Aidan C. Ouimet
Aidan C. Ouimet, 4, Goshen, died Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022 at his residence. Aidan was born on Aug. 4, 2018. Survivors include his parents Justin and Erica (Garl) Ouimet, Goshen; three siblings: Elaine, Andrew, and Asher Ouimet; maternal grandparents: Paula (Mike) Haile of Nappanee and Dave (Sue) Garl of Bremen; paternal grandparents: Randy (Debbie) Ouimet of Goshen and Roxane Ouimet of Nappanee; and his maternal great-grandparents, Harley and Betty Garl of Nappanee.
Danny Neer — PENDING
Danny Neer, 73, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Warsaw’s Hogan Is January Kosciusko Veteran Of The Month
WARSAW — Warsaw native Gerald “Jerry” Hogan is the January Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Hogan was recognized at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell presented Hogan with a certificate and read biographical information on him, including the following.
