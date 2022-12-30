James C. Derry, 79, Warsaw, Chapman Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home at Chapman Lake. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Harold and Mildred (Chapman) Derry. Jim (also known as “Jimbo” by family and friends) graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’62 and on Jan. 16, 1965, he married Nancy (Simmons) Derry. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2021, after 56 years of marriage.

WARSAW, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO