New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes

Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
Hunger soaring in NJ because of inflation, aid cuts, report finds

What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
