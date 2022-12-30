Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
New Jersey’s Top 5 Unique Restaurants To Good To Skip
Now that we're in a new year, why not start it off right by checking out some of New Jersey's most unique restaurants you may have never been to before?. I love trying new places to eat around New Jersey, by no stretch would I call myself a foodie, but like most people, I enjoy trying new places to eat.
Experts Say New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town Is A Must Visit In 2023
New Jersey is well known as the diner capital of the world. We might as well be the pizza and bagel capital as well. And maybe we should add "cool small town" capital to the list. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of adorable and very cool...
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes
Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
One of America’s Best Weekend Getaway Towns is Right Here in New Jersey
This is a fun topic "best weekend getaway towns" in America and of course including right here in the "Garden State". Think we could all use a few nice places to visit in 2023 right here in New Jersey. I guess everyone's idea of "great weekend getaways" is different. Whether...
E-ZPass needs competition: Here’s what NJ could do about it (Opinion)
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date
So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey. The challenge of dating, especially with...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Guy Fieri Names His Favorite Diner And Burger In New Jersey
Food Network's Guy Fieri has become the authority on good eating. Every restaurant that he walks into, no doubt wants his approval. I'm just going to say it, Guy is the Food Network's answer to Oprah. If you were lucky enough for Guy to bless your restaurant, it is like...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Most Buzz Going Into New Year
It's a new year and a clean plate, pun intended, for going out to eat here in Jersey. Maybe you have made "resolutions" to watch what you eat or to eat less or maybe none of the above. As we go into 2023 Love Food has put together a list of the most talked about restaurants in America going into the new year, including right here in New Jersey.
Funny Video Accurately Demonstrates NJ’s Hate For PA Drivers
Everybody LOVES to talk crap about Jersey, right? It's true. When's the last time you heard a non-Jersey resident say ANYTHING nice about any part of the Garden State? It's probably been a while, right?. Sure, every part of the country has their stereotypes. Stereotypes are applied for a reason....
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
Hunger soaring in NJ because of inflation, aid cuts, report finds
What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
How Are Your New Year Resolutions Going? Apparently, Not Well In NJ
Did you already throw in the towel on your goals for 2023 yet? Hopefully not, but if you did (and you're not alone), don't worry. Turns out, there really wasn't high hopes for Jersey residents anyway. That is not to say, though, that Jersey residents don't have the will-power. A...
Family reunites with long-lost dog trapped by NJ animal hoarders
It was a reunion two years in the making. A family from Tennessee drove 11 straight hours to reunite with their bloodhound named Daisy who was one of 180 dogs and cats found inside a filthy Brick house in December as over half the other animals have been adopted. Ocean...
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
NJ online poker players now have more people to compete against
Online poker players in New Jersey now have more fellow gamblers to compete against. On Jan. 1, the online platform PokerStars merged its operations in New Jersey and Michigan to allow the different player pools to combine. The move is bound to mean bigger pots up for grabs through tournaments...
