Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau under new leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, which focuses on travel and tourism in and around the city, announced a new CEO and president.

According to a press release from the CVB, Mark Hecquet will take the role on Jan. 17, 2023. He will be replacing Tracy Kimberlin, whose last day in the position is Dec. 31.

Previously, Hecquet was the president and CEO of Travel Butler County in the state of Ohio.

“From the moment I first arrived in Springfield I truly felt the wonderful sense of community spirit and the excitement for their travel and tourism industry,” Hecquet wrote in the press release.

Kimberlin is leaving his role as CEO and president of the CVB after 35 years.

