SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Board of Commissioners on January 3 awarded the bid for a new HVAC system at the county courthouse to Johnson Controls in Cheyenne, Wyo. The decision followed numerous questions to the commissioners about the bid, only one bid submitted and transparency of the bid. David Jansen and Eric Pool asked to be on the agenda to discuss the HVAC system and the bidding process. Jansen said the cost of the bid submitted by Johnson Control, the only bid submitted for the job, is "completely out of line."

CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO