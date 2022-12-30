Read full article on original website
Related
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton University honors panhandle physician assistant with 'Preceptor of the Year'
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - Kyle Brown, PA-C, a physician assistant with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, was recently named Preceptor of the Year by Creighton University’s Physician Assistant Program. He sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine clinics in Sidney and Chappell, and at Regional West Garden County in Oshkosh.
rwhs.org
Regional West Welcomes Noah, First Baby of 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:55 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Noah Ray Wyrick is the first baby born in 2023 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, weighing in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and 21 ¼ inches long.
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County awarded grants for courtroom technology
SIDNEY -- What started as a way to adapt to COVID restrictions has evolved into efficiency in the Cheyenne County courts. Cheyenne County Sheriff Deputy Ron Kissler, assigned to courtroom security, has been recognized for implementing virtual and computer systems in the county and district courtrooms, and the county jail, providing access to the legal process without managing transportation.
News Channel Nebraska
City officials declare snow emergency in Sidney, Scottsbluff, and Gering
SIDNEY - City of Sidney officials declared a snow emergency Monday morning and asked that all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes throughout the city be moved. The snow emergency declaration is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until further notice. One to two inches of snow fell in downtown...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages reported in the Panhandle
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Morning snowfall and freezing drizzle in the panhandle Monday caused hundreds of power outages. High West Energy is reporting that over 1,100 people are without power in the southwest panhandle. The bulk of the outage is affecting residents in Kimball and Cheyenne County, which had over 1,000...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle man serving time for manslaughter dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 69-year-old Panhandle man serving decades in prison has died in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, George Smith died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and...
kfornow.com
Inmates Dies At RTC
Reception and Treatment Center (photo courtesy WOWT) (KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced on Friday that 69 year old, George Smith, had died at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). He started his sentence June 21, 2021. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County awards HVAC bid to Johnson Controls
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Board of Commissioners on January 3 awarded the bid for a new HVAC system at the county courthouse to Johnson Controls in Cheyenne, Wyo. The decision followed numerous questions to the commissioners about the bid, only one bid submitted and transparency of the bid. David Jansen and Eric Pool asked to be on the agenda to discuss the HVAC system and the bidding process. Jansen said the cost of the bid submitted by Johnson Control, the only bid submitted for the job, is "completely out of line."
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 22 - Dec. 28
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
News Channel Nebraska
Storm leaves ice, snow, treacherous travel in Panhandle
SIDNEY -- Snow and ice covered roads and walkways January 2 as the latest of storms hit the Panhandle Region. Residents of the Sidney area woke up to a few inches of snow, compared to the expected snow and wind. Later in the day, The National Weather Service reported snow possibly mixed with freezing rain.
News Channel Nebraska
15 years later, Scottsbluff Police renew call for information related to Jason Vesper's death
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities in the Nebraska Panhandle are renewing their efforts to find the person responsible for a Scottsbluff man's death 15 years ago. On January 2, 2008, 40-year-old Jason Vesper was found injured in his blue Dodge Dakota pickup. He would later die from his injuries, which included being stabbed.
Scottsbluff police respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On Jan. 1 at approximately 8:23 p.m. Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the area of 10th Avenue and East Overland in response to what was reported as a “vehicle vs. pedestrian” crash. An intoxicated male was leaning against the stop sign at that intersection. "A vehicle prepared to...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle cities already shut down as winter storm arrives
With overnight snow totals of less than two inches, it is hard to say if today would have been a snow day. As it is, schools, businesses, and government offices are closed today in observance of the New Years holiday. While the timing does take away the traditional marker of...
KETV.com
Nebraska inmate sentenced to decades behind bars dies
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announces the death of an inmate Friday. 69-year-old George Smith's cause of death has not yet been determined. He was sentenced to 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Panhandle counties in flood advisory due to ice jam
OGALLALA, Neb. -- While the state is getting hit by snow storms and ice storms, there are two counties that are sitting in a flood advisory. The National Weather Service said that Keith and Garden County went into a flood advisory around 7:56 a.m. MT and will be in the advisory until further notice.
Comments / 0