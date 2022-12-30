Read full article on original website
Transfer Process Tested to Start German LNG Imports at Lubmin
Testing is underway for the commissioning of Germany’s LNG import operations at the eastern port of Lubmin. Unlike the FSRU operations in the west, which began in December at Wilhelmshaven with financial support from the government, the eastern import operation is being privately funded and developed by Deutsche ReGas.
Cruise Lines Ordered to Pay $440M in Damages for Use of Havana Pier
A U.S. federal judge on December 30 awarded nearly $440 million in damages plus additional sums for costs to the plaintiffs in a Libertad case over the cruise industry’s use of port facilities in Havana during the three years cruises were permitted to Cuba. While the cruise lines are planning to appeal the decision, the case is being seen as a watershed in the long-running fight for compensation for assets seized during the 1959 Cuban revolution and other events around the globe.
CMA Terminals Uses Asset Swap to Divest Russian Investments
France’s CMA Terminals, part of the CMA CGM Group, is using an asset swap as a means of divesting holdings in Russia. The creative non-cash solution is the latest in a series of moves by western companies as a means of moving forward with their promised divestitures while complying with the financial sanctions placed on Russia by the west after the invasion of Ukraine.
What Could Canal Authorities Learn From the Ever Given Grounding?
The Suez Canal can become one of the safest routes in the world for shipping, but reaching that destination will require significant change. It is important following any incident – let alone one as high-profile as this – to examine the lessons that can be learned to improve access and maritime safety, not only in the unique and taxing shipping route that is the Suez Canal, but around the world.
China's Lockdowns are Over, but its Shipping Outlook is Still Mixed
Beijing’s on-and-off COVID lockdowns created serious challenges for shipping in 2022, and even though pandemic-era controls have eased, the trade outlook for China looks mixed. Demand from American importers has fallen; new competitors in Southeast Asia are luring away manufacturers; and high-tech chipmakers are headed for the exit. Still, China is poised for an economic recovery this year, according to some forecasts – with positive implications for dry bulk, among other shipping sectors.
Harland & Wolff Cuts Revenue Forecast Due to Delays
The revival of famed shipbuilder Harland & Wolff is sailing into turbulent waters. Supply chain constraints have affected one major contract, while geopolitical uncertainties and inflation have forced the deferment of others. These headwinds have had an impact on the timing of the company's projected revenues, reducing its top-line numbers for 2022.
Shanghai Continues as Largest Container Port Handling 47M TEU in 2022
Shanghai retained its position as the world’s busiest container port for the thirteenth consecutive year in 2022 despite emerging challenges from other ports including in China and Singapore’s new Tuas facility which began operations in 2022. Preliminary figures from Chinese officials show that Shanghai’s overall container volume remained stable for the year which represents a significant recovery from the spring of 2022 when volumes were constrained by lockdowns in the city and restrictions on the movement of trucks and cargo.
First LNG Cargo Arrives in Germany as U.S. Tops LNG Exporter List
The first tanker carrying LNG from the United States arrived in Wilhelmshaven on January 3 being hailed as Germany’s next step in greater energy security. The shipment comes as the United States emerged as one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG and just months after the German federal government launched its efforts to develop LNG import terminals using chartered FSRU vessels. The arrival of the first shipment however is being met by environmental protestors.
CMA CGM Sets Sail in Space With Funding for Solar-Sail Startup
Ocean carrier CMA CGM sails to six continents and dozens of islands, but its latest project will take its reach even further. The French shipping company has co-sponsored the first test launch of a French solar sail-powered spacecraft, Gama Alpha, which successfully entered orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday morning.
Kuwaiti Admiral Takes the Helm at the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative
The Black Sea Grain Initiative was "a highlight of UN diplomacy" in 2022. In late July, with encouragement from the United Nations and the government of Turkey, Russia agreed to allow a limited number of cargo ships to transit to and from select Ukrainian seaports to load grain cargoes. It has been a partial success: In total, some 600-plus vessels carried 16 million tonnes of Ukrainian corn, wheat, sunflower seeds and other products to global markets in the second half of the year.
Shipping's Decarbonization Outlook for 2023
Will the CII succeed? Will green fuels take off? And will the IMO enact a carbon levy? This year, we may have the answers. As we begin 2023, maritime experts are looking into their crystal balls for the trends that might define the year. Of course, decarbonization will remain at the center of the debate, with shipping stakeholders yet to agree on an equitable approach to cut the sector’s carbon emissions.
Video: Freighter Goes Down off Great Abaco
A freighter went down last week off the coast of Abaco, The Bahamas in foul weather, and salvors are working to reduce the risk of pollution. The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Onego Traveller began taking on water in her ballast system off the southern end of the island of Great Abaco, according to the Bahamian government. An attempt to intentionally ground her on a sandy beach was not successful, and she sank in shallow water, leaving the tops of her cranes and her wheelhouse exposed. AIS data provided by Pole Star suggests that she arrived off Great Abaco and ceased transmitting on December 25, though Bahamian statements indicate that the date of her sinking was December 29.
Repairs to HMS Prince of Wales' Propulsion Will Take Until Spring
The new Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales will be out of service for a total of about half a year for repairs to her propulsion system, a spokesman for the service told the BBC - after which she will enter another maintenance period. HMS Prince of Wales is...
