A freighter went down last week off the coast of Abaco, The Bahamas in foul weather, and salvors are working to reduce the risk of pollution. The Antigua and Barbuda-flagged Onego Traveller began taking on water in her ballast system off the southern end of the island of Great Abaco, according to the Bahamian government. An attempt to intentionally ground her on a sandy beach was not successful, and she sank in shallow water, leaving the tops of her cranes and her wheelhouse exposed. AIS data provided by Pole Star suggests that she arrived off Great Abaco and ceased transmitting on December 25, though Bahamian statements indicate that the date of her sinking was December 29.

1 DAY AGO