Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Steve Schaefer not running for Evansville Mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Deputy Mayor says he won’t run for the position of mayor. There had been support for Steve Schaefer from some area leaders and some speculation that he would run. Schaefer shared a statement Monday morning, saying he appreciates the support, but he and...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. elected officials sworn-in Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 Vanderburgh County Inaugural Ceremony of Elected Officials took place at the Old National Events Plaza on Monday. Fifty-two newly elected officials were recognized in the event and although not all newly elected officials attended, those that did took their oath of office. Of those...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are still on the scene of Saturday’s massive warehouse fire in Evansville. Plus, we are on alert for severe weather tonight.
14news.com
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
14news.com
At least three shots fired cases reported in Evansville right at new year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several cases of shots fired were reported just after we rang in the new year in Evansville. Police say a parked car was hit in the 900 block of Main Street. They say the windshield was damaged, and a stray bullet was found on top of...
14news.com
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break. Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other...
14news.com
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
14news.com
EPD: Commercial burglary at Highland Inn
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a commercial burglary took place Sunday morning at Highland Inn in Evansville. According to a police report, Evansville Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of North First Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday in regards to a commercial burglary. Officials say...
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
14news.com
Charles Broughton named Daviess County Public School’s new Assistant Superintendent
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new Assistant Superintendent has been named in Daviess County Public Schools. With the district set to return in person Tuesday, Charles Broughton has been named Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Broughton’s responsibilities as an Assistant Superintendent will result in an expansion of his leadership...
14news.com
Police: Underage drinking suspect backs into patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is accused of hitting a police car, then driving off. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday. Evansville Police say they were called to a hotel on E. Division Street because 20-year-old Deonta Johnson refused to leave. Officers say when they arrived, Johnson backed into...
14news.com
Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
14news.com
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
14news.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested after murder outside Showplace Cinemas
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a man has been arrested after murdering someone behind the Showplace Cinemas in North Park theater. According to a press release, police were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Third Avenue at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of a homicide.
14news.com
EPD: Man facing arson charge in connection to house fire on S. Bosse Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is currently in jail charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Evansville on Saturday evening. Evansville fire officials say the house caught fire on South Bosse Avenue. According to a press release, Evansville firefighters were dispatched to the 1600 block of...
Comments / 0