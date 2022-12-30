ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic and Pistons fight cost revealed as numerous players hit with suspensions following crazy brawl

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
 4 days ago
ORLANDO MAGIC and Detroit Pistons are both counting the cost following their crazy fight at Little Caesars.

The two NBA teams have been hit with heavy fines after three players were ejected for fighting during Wednesday's game.

Piston and Magic players brawled on the court on Wednesday night Credit: NBA - Bally FL & Det.
Moe Wagner appeared to be hit in the back of the head during the altercation Credit: NBA - Bally FL & Det.

Magic center Moe Wagner was 'sucker-punched' during chaotic scenes that evoked memories of the infamous 'Malice at the Palace' at the same arena eighteen years ago.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes appeared to strike Wagner after he had been barged off court by the German.

Hamidou Diallo was also at the center of the ensuing brawl, with Hayes appearing to hit Wagner on the back of his head with his forearm.

The NBA has now delivered its verdict following the incident, which occurred in the second quarter of the Pistons' 121-101 victory.

Hayes has been slapped with a three-game ban, while Wagner will miss two games and Diallo one.

While EIGHT Magic players have also been suspended for one game for leaving their bench during the fight.

They include Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris.

Those suspensions will be served on a staggered basis to ensure that Orlando has eight healthy players available to play its next two games.

But it's not just on the court where the teams will be hurt by the incident - they'll also be hit hard in the pocket too.

According to Spotrac, the cost of the brawl due to ejections, suspensions and technicals is a whopping $539,677.

Hayes is the biggest hit to that total, with his suspension costing $120,781.

While Wagner, who some viewers believed had been knocked unconscious during the fracas, had fines totaling $25,913.

