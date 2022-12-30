Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris Harmon
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of A's in domination of Bears
Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance following the team's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff continued his incredible hot streak, completing 21-of-29 throws for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He connected on throws to 10 different receivers and kept the ball out of danger against a defense that's shown a knack for forcing turnovers. It marked the eighth straight game he didn't throw an interception, extending his franchise record to 290 attempts without a pick. Grade: A'
Detroit News
Report: NFLPA files grievance regarding playing conditions in Lions-Panthers game
Detroit — Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL Players' Association has filed a grievance against the Carolina Panthers and the NFL regarding the playing conditions in last Saturday's Lions-Panthers matchup in Carolina on Christmas Eve. The game was the coldest home game in Panthers history. Several Lions players commented...
Detroit News
Lions return man Justin Jackson out; Craig Reynolds active for first time since Week 8
Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without No. 3 running back and return man Justin Jackson for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. He popped up on Friday's injury report with a hip issue and wasn't deemed healthy enough to suit up for the late-season divisional matchup. Jackson's...
Detroit News
First-half observations: Lions outrunning spectacular performance by Justin Fields
Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. Justin Fields is feasting on the Lions' single-high safety looks. He ran for 44 yards over three carries on the Bears' opening touchdown drive, including a 31-yard run — a handoff from the tight end, Cole Kmet — on third-and-one at the Chicago 48. On the Bears' very next drive, Fields turned third-and-four at his own 31 into a 60-yard scramble that gave Chicago first-and-goal. He had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter alone before the Lions tightened things up, allowing him to go for only eight in the second quarter.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Detroit News
Lions announce 2023 Inspire Change Grantees
The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced their 2023 Inspire Change Grantees, naming five Metro Detroit organizations who will receive financial grants this year from the team's Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative. The grantees are Athletes For Charity, Black United Fund of Michigan (BUF), Detroit Phoenix Center, Downtown Boxing Gym (DBG)...
Detroit News
All-Big Ten offensive lineman Zak Zinter ponders future as Wolverine
The Michigan football team awaits decisions from a number of players who could leave for the NFL, and while running back Blake Corum has been the most talked about, several starters are weighing options. Among them is offensive lineman Zak Zinter. Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound junior, has started 30 of...
Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Julius Welschof enters transfer portal
Michigan reserve defensive lineman Julius Welschof has decided to transfer for his final season of eligibility. Welschof entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. “It’s been truly an honor to wear the winged helmet and play in the big house with my teammates/brothers/life long friends,” Welschof, from...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions' Ford Field advantage, future goals, Swift's return and Okudah's struggles
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Before taking any questions at his postgame press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell made a point to thank the fans. And while winning football is what sells tickets and puts butts in the seats, the enthusiasm the fan base has shown through the stretch run hasn't gone unnoticed.
Detroit News
Lions still need win, help in Week 18 to get into playoffs
Detroit — The Detroit Lions got the win, and some help on Sunday, but are still going to need more in the final week of the season if they're going to make the postseason. With a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive another week, even jumping a spot in the standings after the Cleveland Browns bested the Washington Commanders. That result, coupled with a Packers' victory over the Vikings, eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
In aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse, what can be done to better protect players?
MIAMI - It's now a question for many in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse, what can be done to better protect players? One former Buffalo Bill's player who is now a doctor is still waiting to find out more, but says, there's always a need to re-examine player protection.CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh sat down with Dr. Hervé Damas, a former linebacker with the Bills for his perspective."I was doing some work and all of a sudden my phone started going off, a bunch of text messages," he said.It has been years since Dr. Damas suited up in uniform and took...
Detroit News
Oakland Grizzlies goalie Bergmann seeks redemption at women's U18 worlds
She's the only girl on the boys U18 hockey team with the Oakland Grizzlies, and she's played alongside superstar Connor Bedard, the consensus No. 1 pick for the 2023 NHL Draft. However, it's on the international women's stage where 17-year-old Annelies Bergmann of Detroit is making a name for herself...
Detroit News
Red Wings break out for comeback victory over Senators
Detroit - What the New Year holds remains to be seen, but the Red Wings certainly had an enjoyable New Year's Eve. It didn't start off great, but a three-goal flurry in just 1 minute, 55 seconds in the third period sent the Wings to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa.
Detroit News
Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay
Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help. To their credit,...
Detroit News
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
With tears beginning to well, Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver shook his head and lowered it to his knees, his body swaying as he tried to express what it was like watching friend and former college teammate Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated back to life on the football field.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Season finale in Green Bay will be played in primetime
Allen Park — On the first episode of "Hard Knocks" this offseason, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell sets the tone for what the team will be about while addressing the roster during a training camp meeting. "What makes us what we are? And what we are going to be?...
Heat rookie Nikola Jovic sidelined at least four weeks with back ailment
The rookie season of Miami Heat first-round pick Nikola Jovic will be put on hold for at least a month. The Heat announced Tuesday that Jovic has a lower-back stress reaction and will be sidelined for four weeks and then be reevaluated. Jovic’s back acted up during his weekend stint with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, returning from there back to South Florida this ...
Detroit News
Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner. The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.
Detroit News
For Red Wings, Damar Hamlin's collapse reminder of Blues teammate's 'scary' 2020 incident
Detroit — Hearing about, and watching the disturbing incident involving Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, brought back difficult memories for two Red Wings players. "Scary," said Sundqvist, who was in the press box that night in Anaheim, recovering from an injury. "A scary moment. You just don't know what is going to happen."
