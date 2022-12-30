Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. Justin Fields is feasting on the Lions' single-high safety looks. He ran for 44 yards over three carries on the Bears' opening touchdown drive, including a 31-yard run — a handoff from the tight end, Cole Kmet — on third-and-one at the Chicago 48. On the Bears' very next drive, Fields turned third-and-four at his own 31 into a 60-yard scramble that gave Chicago first-and-goal. He had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter alone before the Lions tightened things up, allowing him to go for only eight in the second quarter.

