Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dethrones Fan-Favorite Sequel to Join Netflix All-Time Top 10
Netflix has released the latest batch of viewership data for the streamer, revealing that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery held audiences' attention to a huge degree across the Christmas and New Year holidays. From the week of December 26th to January 1st, the Rian Johnson sequel was watched over 127 million hours, making it the #1 movie of the week on the entire Netflix platform. After just 10 days of release, the film has been watched over 209 million hours total, which puts it on the Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list, knocking out the fan-favorite sequel The Kissing Booth 2 from the list completely.
ComicBook
Original Hulk Star Looks Back on the Film's Frustrations
After the success of X-Men and Spider-Man, a number of superhero films were released in the 2000s, many of which fell short of expectations, including 2003's Hulk. Years before the character went on to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director Ang Lee tapped Eric Bana to bring the complex character to life, delivering audiences a much more esoteric and existential exploration of the character as opposed to an action-packed adventure, though star Josh Lucas recently pointed out that the film's limitations and shortcomings largely fell on the challenges of visual effects at the time.
ComicBook
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals Costume From Cancelled DC Movie
Leslie Grace, who starred as Barbara Gordon in the Batgirl movie that Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to release despite production being complete, has revealed what her Batgirl costume would have looked like in the film. On New Year's Day, Grace posted a video to Instagram looking back on her 2022. Since she spent the first few months of the year filming Batgirl, it makes sense that the video includes some behind-the-scenes footage from that set. That footage includes several quick shots of Grace in her Batgirl costume and one where the superhero suit, different from the one seen in the film's sole promotional still, is fully revealed. The video is included below.
ComicBook
Nicolas Cage Suits Up as Superman Beyond in DC Universe Fan Art
Warner Bros. is getting ready to make some major changes to the DC Universe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has revealed that he will be writing a new Superman movie that will not feature Henry Cavill as the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman movie will not be an origin story but will focus on the character when he first arrives in Metropolis and begins work for the Daily Planet. It was also revealed that the newly minted studio would be working on a bunch of Elseworlds stories and fans have been pitching some cool ideas. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Nicolas Cage returning as the Superman Beyond version of the character.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
ComicBook
Boston Strangler Movie Reveals First Look at Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as Journalists
One of the most famous serial killers in American history is the "Boston Strangler," who killed more than a dozen women in the '60s, with the upcoming film Boston Strangler recreating the unsettling true-life story for a new generation, which just got first-look photos. The film stars Carrie Coon and Keira Knightley as journalists attempting to uncover the figure behind the brutal crimes, and who were also the ones to realize the crimes were likely connected and committed by one figure as opposed to being a random string of gruesome encounters. Boston Strangler is set to premiere on Hulu on March 17th.
ComicBook
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
DC Has Revealed A Whole New Version of the Batman Universe
DC has revealed a new version of the Batman Universe... one that doesn't have any trace of Batman in it!. The main Batman comic series by writer Chip Zdarsky revealed a game-changing storyline called "Failsafe" in 2022. That story arc served as a sequel to the classic Justice League story "Tower of Babel" by revealing that Batman had built a contingency against himself – an unstoppable robot called Failsafe, that was built to take down Batman if he ever got out of control. In the end, after a globe-spanning battle and every chess move possible, Batman lost the fight to Failsafe and was seemingly disintegrated by the mechanical menace.
ComicBook
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals How Show's First LGBTQ+ Scene Was Added to Season 5
While Paramount Network's Yellowstone has plenty of memorable moments, there's one from Season 5 that, for many, stands out. The season's seventh episode, "The Dream is Not Me", saw the series' first LGBTQ+ kiss when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) assistant Clara Brewer (Lilli Kay) is seen making out with someone while sitting behind John and Summer (Piper Perabo) at the county fair. The moment got quite a bit of attention from viewers who quickly noted that it meant there were "lesbians on the ranch" but according to Kay, the moment happened out of logistical convenience — and no one really expected it to be that big of a deal.
ComicBook
Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of Anime's Best Rom-Coms
It seems the stars have aligned at Netflix, anime fans. The platform is kicking off the new year right with one of its biggest gets. After all, the service just licensed one of anime's best rom-com to date, and Kimi ni Todoke is just the right series for fans new and old to binge this January.
ComicBook
The Marvels Reveals New Writers
Now that the calendar reads 2023, Marvel Studios will soon prepare to market this year's front-loaded slate of films. All three theatrical releases from the House of Ideas will be released before August with a total of three movies and at least two shows seeing release in the first seven months of the year. The last film on the schedule, Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, is starting to receive a little publicity in the form of a press release revealing the show's extensive writing crew.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Thrilling Mystery Series After One Season
The mystery thriller series 1899 has been canceled after only one season on Netflix. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. 1899 officially landed on the streamer November 17th with all eight episodes of its freshman season. Unfortunately, there won't be a Season 2 of 1899, as co-showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese confirmed on social media. As with most of Netflix's controversial cancellations, there is always the possibility that another network or streaming service makes moves to pick up and continue the genre-bending mystery-horror series.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Charlie's Angels Star Interested in Another Movie Sequel
It's been 20 years since Drew Barrymore starred in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, the sequel to 2000's Charlie's Angels, which she also starred and produced, in but the actor isn't opposed to returning to the iconic franchise if the opportunity arises. In an interview with People (via CBR), Barrymore said come back for a third film because of how much she enjoyed making the first films. A potential reunion is something that Mindy Kaling floated on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Comments / 0