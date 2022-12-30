ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Crews to close eastbound Londonderry Drive for curb, gutter repair on Jan. 3

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, roadways on eastbound Londonderry Drive between Angeles Road and Mt. Princeton Drive will be closed as crews replace the curb and gutter in the area, according to county officials.

Detours through the following areas:

  • Meridian Ranch Blvd. from Londonderry Drive to Stapleton Drive
  • Stapleton Drive from Meridian Ranch Blvd. to Lambert Road
  • Lambert Road from Stapleton Drive to Rainbow Bridge Drive
  • Rainbow Bridge Drive from Lambert Road to Londonderry Drive

Drivers should reduce speeds and watch out for road crews, equipment, signs, and barricades.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
