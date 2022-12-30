Local veteran asks for understanding during NYE celebrations

While many people look forward to New Year's Eve celebrations, fireworks can seriously impact some veterans, affecting their mental well-being as the sounds often remind them of war.

Mike Hays, a local combat veteran, said loud fireworks trigger distressing events of being on the battlefield. He is asking for understanding.

"I was in during the first Gulf '89 to about '92. And then later on, I joined the National Guard artillery division," Hays said.

Hays battles PTSD after fighting in the war and has terrifying memories that are brought back when he hears loud noises, especially fireworks.

"It's more the big mortar rounds that really get me because they're so huge. And when they're so close to my house, I just have a hard time," he said.

Six months ago, Hays said the fireworks on July 4th were set off for over five hours and it was traumatizing.

"What happens to me is when I have an unexpected loud noise, I have a flashback of one of my best friends getting blown up by a grenade. And it's every time, and it's been all these years later, and I still see him," he said.

Loud fireworks don't just impact combat veterans but also people with autism and some pets.

"We also take care of several animals around here. And we have a problem with the animals freaking out, and we have to try to find them later on," Hays said.

On Dec. 31, Hays's request is for people to set off fireworks away from their neighbors, like at a park or over the water.

"Noises like this, especially fireworks, they remind us of war. They remind us of war. That's all there is to it."

For 24/7 crisis support, call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 then pressing 1, or by clicking here .