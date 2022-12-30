ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Nassr 'look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer'

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago

SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGt7J_0jywZIW700
Al Nassr want to reunite Ronaldo with Ramos in the Middle East Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Portuguese star, 37, has been a free agent since his Manchester United contract was ripped up last month.

And according to Marca, Al Nassr don't want to stop with Ronaldo when it comes to luring more of football's greats to the Middle East.

Al Nassr would like to reunite Ronaldo with old Real pal Ramos, who's currently under contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos' contract in the French capital expires next summer and Al Nassr would like to get a deal done for FREE.

The Spaniard won four Champions Leagues with Ronaldo at Real.

But before any deal can be done, Ramos is focussed on his duties at PSG.

Ramos has not lost a game at PSG in 34 appearances and he'll be looking to add a French league title as well as another Champions League to his resume.

Leading PSG's line is Kylian Mbappe, who's coming off the back of a World Cup final hat-trick, Neymar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Ramos was snubbed by Luis Enrique for Spain's World Cup squad.

The 2010 winners crashed out in the round of 16 to dark horses Morocco, who went on to reach the semis.

