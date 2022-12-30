ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jeopardy! fans blast show as ‘disrespectful’ for excluding famous band from key category- and contestant agrees

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

JEOPARDY! fans have called it “disrespectful” of the show to exclude a key band from its Classic Flute Rock category during Thursday’s episode.

Viewers have slammed the program for not including the famous group, and one of the contestant’s from the episode agrees they should’ve been included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zi31L_0jywZEzD00
Jeopardy! fans were left stunned after the show left out a seemingly obvious choice for one of its categories Credit: Jeopardy!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URHSl_0jywZEzD00
Viewers were hoping to see band Jethro Tull pop up during the Classic Flute Rock section Credit: Jeopardy!

The new episode saw champ Ray LaLonde go up against and defeat competitors Rachel Cohen, a consultant from Denver, and Emily Kawaler, a bioinformatician from New York.

Shortly into the game, host Ken Jennings revealed the first set of categories.

Among them was that of Classic Flute Rock.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to guess that they’d at least know one of the answers, though after the category was cleared out, they realized they jumped the gun on that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naVBR_0jywZEzD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHoEH_0jywZEzD00

Jeopardy! had viewers furious after it didn’t include British rock band Jethro Tull in any of the clues.

Ian Anderson, the band’s founder and leader, is known for his flute-playing and it soon became a big part of the group’s image.

With the title of the category, fans assumed he or the band would be mentioned, and they were not happy when they learned they were wrong.

One upset viewer tweeted: “I can't believe #Jeopardy did a ‘Classic Flute Rock’ category without a Jethro Tull clue!”

A second wondered: “How did #jeopardy do flute rock and exclude Jethro Tull?”

Another slammed: “Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute rock’ category without a Jethro Tull question/answer.”

A fourth angry fan shared: “I am heartbroken that @jethrotull was not a question in the Flute Rock category #jeopardy."

"How does @Jeopardy have a 'Classic Flute Rock' category without a single @jethrotull question? Such disrespect," another blasted.

Even one of the players from the episode, Emily, couldn’t believe it.

While live-tweeting the episode on Thursday, she wrote: “Today is my friend Ian Anderson's birthday (named for but no relation to the @jethrotull flautist).

“So it was especially egregious that he was left out of this category, and only partly because he's really the only rock flautist I could have named.”

Going into Final Jeopardy, Emily was in the lead, with Ray in second, and Rachel in last place.

This meant that Ray was behind going into Final Jeopardy! for the first time since he joined the show.

Host Ken remarked: “This has been a fantastic game,” before revealing the category for the episode’s final clue.

Under the category “gods and goddesses," the clue read: “Each morning she began her ride in her chariot across the sky ahead of her brother Sol, or Helios.”

Rachel correctly wrote down “who is Eos?”, and made her daily total $22, 800 with a huge wager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AgfO_0jywZEzD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og39N_0jywZEzD00

Ray also got it right and wagered it all, bringing his total to $26, 400.

Unfortunately for Emily, who had been in the lead going into the final category, she did not get the answer right, which meant Ray once again was the night's big winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6Kpj_0jywZEzD00
Band leader Ian Anderson is known for his flute-playing skills and making it part of the group's image Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2vo4_0jywZEzD00
Even contestant Emily Kawaler admitted she was surprise the band was not included as a clue Credit: Jeopardy!

Comments / 17

Tony Antonakas
3d ago

I was surprised that Tull or Ian Anderson himself wasn't one of the answers to a clue, but in the grand scheme of things, it really doesn't matter. Getting mad at a game show really doesn't help me in the long run.

Reply
19
Cindy Carosella
3d ago

There are only 5 answers and I think Jethro Tull would have been the most obvious and that's why they were not included. If that's the mist pressing issue in your life, congratulations.

Reply
9
Robin Kaplan Messee
3d ago

Seriously? These nay-sayers should get a life. What about Lizzo? Was that racist? And, about Mr. Lalonde’s swaying: had they ever considered he had a physical ailment? Spinal? Parkinson’s? JUST STOP IT! Be kind.

Reply(1)
9
The US Sun

The US Sun

