Aurora police identify suspect in double shooting at tattoo shop

AURORA, Colo. — Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at a tattoo shop in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said the suspect was identified as Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41. They are currently searching for him.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches and about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo on his head, "Ready to Die" tattooed on his left cheek, and multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers, police said.

Aurora Police Department

Flores was last seen in Lakewood and Denver. He has ties to San Antonio, California, and Miami, police said. Anybody who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police said he should be considered armed and to not approach him. A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the tattoo shop Harbour Lights Social, located at 13990 E. Mississippi Avenue, after receiving reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found two people with injuries that were not life-threatening. They were transported to a hospital.

The suspect in the shooting left the area before police arrived. The officers then began the investigation into what led up to the shooting and who else was involved.

The day after the shooting, Dec. 22, Harbour Lights Social said on Facebook that the people injured in this shooting were two of its artists.

"We were fortunate that both artists are OK, and are wishing them a speedy recovery," the shop wrote on social media. "Please keep the shop in your prayers and know that this was (an) isolated incident, and the APD is doing a great job investigating."

Cody Schulze created a GoFundMe to support his friend Gary Bradfield , one of the injured artists.

Schulze said his friend was shot in both legs multiple times at the shop, where he works as a tattoo artist.

He is expected to make a full recovery, though the process will be long.

"Anyone who knows Gary knows that he has a heart of gold and is always there to help someone in need, and now it's Gary who needs our help," Schulze said. "We kindly ask that you please help us build a foundation that will allow him to take the time he needs to heal. Stress about income is the last thing that our friend needs at this time, and we plan to do everything in our power to prevent this."

The funds raised will help him offset medical expenses and the loss of income, as he can't work until he's recovered.

A GoFundMe was also created for the other artist shot, who was identified as Daniel Kim. He's a father of two — soon to be three — and "performed the selfless act of protecting his friends and shop family without a second thought," the GoFundMe reads.

The funds will help support his family while Kim recovers.