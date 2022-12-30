Read full article on original website
pacificsandiego.com
The top 12 most anticipated San Diego theater productions of 2023
World premiere plays and musicals, works by several San Diego playwrights and composers and more will arrive on local stages in the coming year. Loud Fridge will open the year with the regional premiere of this drama by San Diego playwright Rachel Bublitz. “Ripped” explores the topics of sexual assault on college campuses, the definition of consent and how consent can shift from moment to moment. Jan. 21-Feb. 5.
pacificsandiego.com
Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego
Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
Float featuring San Diegans wins ‘most beautiful’ award in 2023 Rose Parade
A nonprofit dedicated to adding the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue won the 2023 Rose Parade’s top award for a float that features fellow San Diegans, announced “Lifesharing” a sponsor of the nonprofit.
Photos: Jeremy Renner through the years
Jeremy Renner through the years SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Jeremy Renner of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
pacificsandiego.com
Sweet Petite opens in Little Italy
Sweet Petite Confections, a design-forward Clairemont-based chocolate shop founded in 2015 by longtime San Diegan Michelle Lomelin, opened a satellite dessert booth earlier this month in the Little Italy Food Hall. Lomelin’s artisan chocolates are designed like a fashion line. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising...
johnnyjet.com
Uh-Oh! Fuel Shortage at San Diego Airport Has Many Flights Making a Stop to Gas Up
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Uh-oh! I feel for passengers departing from San Diego International Airport (SAN) for the next several days as it appears there was a leak in one of the fuel lines so the airport has to truck fuel in. The problem for flights traveling long distances is they will most likely have to make a fuel stop in either Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas (LAS) or Phoenix (PHX). RELATED: 12 Things in Travel You Need to Know Today.
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
NBC San Diego
Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego
At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores San Diego Has in Store for You
A city is known around the globe for its miles of pristine beaches, its calm and inviting climate, and its various attractions: the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and LEGOLAND California – San Diego also has in store an amazing array of choices to fill in your wardrobe. Read on to find out the best thrift stores San Diego has in store to shop for the loveliest gifts for your loved ones!
San Diego Channel
New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver. It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m. “I don’t know where they come from, like hotel...
Disney On Ice Returns to San Diego with ‘Road Trip Adventures’
Mark your calendars as Disney On Ice is back in town this month with “Road Trip Adventures.”. The show, which takes place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22 at Pechanga Arena, features Mickey, Minnie and Goofy as they take audience members on a Disney-filled adventure. Featuring storylines from hit...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
pacificsandiego.com
Salt & Straw unveils dairy-free ice cream line
On Dec. 30, Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Little Italy and Del Mar introduced, for a limited time, a new line of dairy-free ice cream flavors line inspired by classic Americana desserts. The five new vegan flavors are bananas Foster, toasted oat milk and cookies, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate sorbet.
onscene.tv
Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
eastcountymagazine.org
EJE ACADEMIES IN EL CAJON NAME JANET VÁSQUEZ AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
January 3, 2023 (El Cajon) - The board of directors of Excellence and Justice in Education Academies (EJEA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Vásquez as Executive Director of EJEA. Janet served as principal and math teacher at EJEA’s middle school for over 12 years, collaborating with...
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
Hundreds of homeless displaced after San Diego River flooding, GoFundMe started to help replace items
A homeless advocate has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help unhoused individuals that lost their belongings from the rising river levels.
coolsandiegosights.com
Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.
Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
