ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Five New Year’s resolutions for the Miami Hurricanes in 2023

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cahFj_0jywYCKO00
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern Miss at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

At midnight Sunday, the calendar will flip from 2022 to 2023. Although 2022 began with so much promise for the Miami Hurricanes and new coach Mario Cristobal, it was a year the program would like to forget.

Miami was blown out 42-16 by Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 26, ending UM’s disappointing 5-7 season. The loss was Miami’s fifth consecutive home defeat.

While many of us may have typical New Year’s resolutions like getting healthier or kicking a habit, here are some different resolutions for the Hurricanes as they seek to return to national prominence.

1. Get more talent in the portal

Between graduation and the transfer portal, more than two dozen Hurricanes are departing the program before next season. Miami needs an infusion of talent. Miami’s highly-touted recruiting class will help in that regard, but relying on first-year freshmen to make significant impacts immediately is asking a lot. Bringing in veteran players through the portal is a more reliable fix. The Hurricanes have already added four players through the portal: cornerback Davonte Brown, offensive lineman Javion Cohen, defensive lineman Thomas Gore and linebacker Franciso Mauigoa. That is a good start.

2. Develop young talent

The Hurricanes have a strong core of young players, stretching from soon-to-be juniors to incoming freshmen. Miami’s staff under Cristobal has shown that they can recruit players, now it is time to show they can develop them into key contributors and future NFL draft picks. Safety Kamren Kinchens is a perfect example of how the Hurricanes can develop players, as the former four-star prospect became a first-team All-American.

There are several young players who showed promise last season, including wide receiver Colbie Young, offensive lineman Anez Cooper, defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, among others. Plus, the Hurricanes’ 2023 recruiting class is ranked fourth in the nation. If UM can show that the road to Coral Gables leads to player development and, eventually, the NFL, it will bolster its recruiting efforts even more.

3. Improve play-making ability on offense

Miami’s offense was its key problem. The Hurricanes ended the season averaging 23.6 points, which was 97th in the nation. UM simply must improve on offense this season.

The Hurricanes were not nearly explosive enough in 2022. They had only 42 plays that went 20 or more yards, which was tied for 113th nationally. Miami needs playmakers on offense. Fortunately, there are some potential options.

Young became a top receiving threat, putting up back-to-back 100-yard receiving games before an injury to Tyler Van Dyke stunted Miami’s passing game. If he continues to grow as a receiver, he could become the Hurricanes’ top wideout. At running back, Miami should have second-year running back TreVonte’ Citizen back from an injury that kept him out for his entire first season. Incoming true freshmen Mark Fletcher, Chris Johnson, Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington offer intriguing options on offense, as well.

4. Start work on the new football facility

Part of Miami’s investment in the football program is keeping up with the arms race of college football facilities. UM is looking to build a state-of-the-art football operations center on campus , and the project is working through the Coral Gables’ government permitting process. The stated goal for groundbreaking is late 2023.

Miami’s planned facility includes a locker room, a fitness center, coaches’ offices, a “recruiting war room,” meeting rooms for different position groups, a simulator room, training facilities, a studio, gaming lounge, podcasting rooms and lounges for alumni and current players.

The sooner Miami can get its facility built, the better. The new facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

5. Just win, baby

All of these resolutions lead to the biggest one: Miami needs to improve its record. It’s simple, but it is the most crucial of the five. The Hurricanes’ 5-7 record was its worst mark since 2007. Four of those losses were by 14 or more points — none more disappointing than the 45-31 home loss to Middle Tennessee.

Fans, coaches and media members may have different expectations for Year 2 of the Mario Cristobal Era in Miami, especially with the final roster still being a work in progress, but a repeat of 2022 would be disappointing to just about everyone. Simply put, the Hurricanes have to win more in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Miami signees bring energy to All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - Miami has 247Sports' No. 4 recruiting class and three of the program’s Sunshine State commits walked into the All-American Bowl on Monday fired up about their future in Coral Gables in Top247 linebacker Malik Bryant, Top247 running back Mark Fletcher and Top247 receiver Nathaniel Joseph. They...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat rookie Nikola Jovic sidelined at least four weeks with back ailment

The rookie season of Miami Heat first-round pick Nikola Jovic will be put on hold for at least a month. The Heat announced Tuesday that Jovic has a lower-back stress reaction and will be sidelined for four weeks and then be reevaluated. Jovic’s back acted up during his weekend stint with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, returning from there back to South Florida this ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat finally making strides with lineup after Caleb Martin takes two steps forward

Among Erik Spoelstra’s favorites when discussing his Miami Heat coaching goals is the always-popular “getting to our identity.” In Monday night’s 110-100 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat got back to their lineup identity, for just the 13th time this season opening with their preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. But ...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died

MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood.  Then he became a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stanley Rosenthal, early Lauderhill developer, dies at 93

Stanley Rosenthal, one of Lauderhill’s earliest developers who helped turn “scrub pine and dirt” into one of Broward’s bustling cities, has died. He was 93. Mr. Rosenthal told the “Tamarac Forum” newspaper in 2004 that as he stood alongside U.S. 411 one day in 1963, he saw nothing on the west side of the highway except scrub pine and dirt. With oceanfront property becoming rapidly expensive, ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deerfield Beach High football player wounded in shooting at park dies; 14-year-old boy arrested

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Rickey Ferguson Jr., a 16-year-old Deerfield Beach High School student, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday evening. Ferguson Jr., a sophomore who played on the school’s football team, was shot at Westside Park in the 400 block of Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 28. Ferguson ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

SB I-95 closes after triple fatal wreck in Miami

MIAMI -  Three people were killed during an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in Miami, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes for several hours.The accident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m. Officials confirmed that a Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-95 in the area of NW 95th Street when it lost control and collided with a Dodge Challenger. The Nissan then drove off the roadway onto a grassy area on the right shoulder, where it then collided into a tree, and caught on fire.According to Officials, there was a total of five occupants in the Nissan. Three of the occupants died inside the vehicle. The other 2 occupants were possibly ejected from the vehicle, onto the ground, then were transported to a nearby hospital.The Florida Highway Patrol closed NW 79th Street to NW 95th Street while they investigated the crash. 
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light

The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy