Smeltzer: For the Penn State Football Future That We Wait
PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State football players, fans and coaches triumphantly sang the school’s alma mater, “For the Glory of Old State,” after it beat Utah 35-21 in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. One of the lines of that song is “For the future that we wait.”...
Shades of Saquon: PSU RB Nick Singleton Follows PSU History Big TD Runs in Big Games
LOS ANGELES, C.A. — The first college TD run PSU RB Nick Singleton had was long. Against Ohio in Week 2 of this season, Singleton made his Beaver Stadium debut. On the first play of Penn State’s second drive, Singleton broke a 70-yard run for a score, which reminded people that he was the No. 1 rated running back in the country coming out of high school and the 2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.
Prugar’s 3-and-out: PSU QB Sean Clifford Goes out on Top
The last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl, it suffered an agonizing loss. This year was much different with Penn State taking down Utah 35-21 Monday. QB Sean Clifford lead the way in his last college game, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Beyond Clifford, Monday’s performance...
Jahan Dotson, Micah Parsons, Others React to Penn State Beating Utah in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State is your 2023 Rose Bowl champion. Here’s what Twitter had to say about it.
Watch: PSU Postgame Player Reaction From Rose Bowl Win
PASADENA, C.A.— Penn State has won the Rose Bowl, beating Utah 35-21 Monday in Pasadena. For center Juice Scruggs and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, their last game as Penn State players was just about perfect. It might be Curtis Jacobs’s last game, too. The linebacker hasn’t declared for...
Farrell Files: Jaxon Smolik Evaluation and a Duck for Penn State
Penn State is coming off a very good 2023 class, at least through the Early Signing Period, and are making waves in the transfer portal. Here’s the latest Farrell Files: PSU edition. I’ll begin my breakdown of the 2023 class with the lost important position by far and a...
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 14: Penn State Ends Season in bed of Roses
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin breakdown Penn State’s 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. They analyze the...
WATCH: James Franklin Takes The Rose Bowl Trophy on Parade
There’s nobody happier than those who are in the Penn State program right now. Of those, James Franklin seems to be loving every single minute of being a Rose Bowl Champion. Case in point, Franklin – donning his Franco Harris jersey – took the trophy out on the town for the Nittany Lion faithful to see and celebrate in Los Angeles.
‘I Feel Like he’s Going to be Great’: PSU Players, Coaches Talk LB Abdul Carter Ahead of Rose Bowl Game
PSU fans bought into the hype of true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter early in the season, long before the team found out it’d play Utah in the Rose Bowl Jan. 2. It took Ji’Ayir Brown a little longer to be sold. It didn’t take long for Brown, a...
Watch: PSU QB Sean Clifford Hits WR Mitchell Tinsley for 10-Yard TD
PASADENA, C.A.— QB Sean Clifford looks good for Penn State in its Rose Bowl game against Utah, Clifford hitting WR Mitchell Tinsley for a 10-yard TD pass to cap a 6-play, 70-yard scoring drive that put Penn State back in front. Penn State and Utah are tied at 14...
Penn State Adds Former NC State WR Devin Carter From Transfer Portal
Penn State got even more good news tonight after its Rose Bowl win, the team also secured a commitment from a position of need for next season’s team. Former NC State wide receiver Davin Carter has committed to the Nittany Lions. Carter (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) was a three-star recruit...
NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Here are our staff’s predictions for the 109th Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and Utah. Mike Asti: This game has the makings of being a classic Rose Bowl. It’s a great offense against a great defense. Utah, one of the most underrated programs in all of college football year in and year out, will not be easy for Penn State. While it will be a test for Penn State to hang with the Utes, Utah hasn’t faced a defense like what the Nittany Lions offer, either. It may all come down to if Penn State can force turnovers or not. When Utah did lose this season, it was mostly due to turning the ball over. They won’t in this game and Kyle Whittingham earns another trophy.
WATCH: PSU Strikes 1st on RB Nick Singleton TD Proceeded by CB Kalen King INT
Penn State scored first in its Rose Bowl game against Utah and is tied at seven in the second quarter. True freshman RB Nick Singleton scored his 11th touchdown of the season on a five-yard run out of the T-formation, capping an 11-play, 82-yard scoring drive that took 4:51. Before...
Micah Parsons, Others React to Nick Singleton’s 87-Yard Run
PASADENA, C.A.— RB Ki-Jana Carter did it for Penn State in 1995 against Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Saquon Barkley did it 22 years later to the date with a 79-yarder against USC in the same venue. Now, Nick Singleton has done it. In the third quarter of Penn...
PSU OT Olu Fashanu “Game-Time Decision” for Rose Bowl, HC James Franklin Says
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— PSU OT Olu Fashanu is a “game-time decision” ahead of Monday’s Rose Bowl, coach James Franklin told reporters in a joint press conference that also featured Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Fashanu, who was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 Draft...
Class of 2024 Four-Star RB Stacy Gage has Penn State in Top 8
Stacy Gage, a Class of 2024 four-star running back out of Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to eight, and Penn State made his list. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC. Gage (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is the No. 22 player in Florida, the No. 12. running back, and the No. 140 player nationally according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Penn State Beats Utah, Wins Rose Bowl
Penn State hit two big plays, and the defense shut down Utah as Penn State defeated Utah 35-14 in the Rose Bowl on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. After Utah deferred to start the game, both teams went three and out to begin the game. On Utah’s second drive of...
PSU RB Nick Singleton Speaks with Reporters About Kaytron Allen, Favorite run of 2022, More in 1st Media Session at Penn State
PASADENA, C.A.– Most true freshmen, even ones that end up being great players, don’t make a big splash in Year 1, but PSU RB Nick Singleton did. In Week 2, Penn State played Ohio at Beaver Stadium. It was the team’s 2022 home opener, the second game of...
Penn State Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star WR Deric English
Penn State made out nicely on National Signing Day last month, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin and the coaching staff are done recruiting the class of 2023. Deric English, a three-star wide receiver from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, picked up an offer from PSU assistant Rashad Rich Sunday afternoon.
