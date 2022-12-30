Read full article on original website
Patti Wagner
3d ago
I am shocked and saddened by the death of Stacey. She was my neighbor and I did not know her or her husband well, though I always saw them daily and we always said hello to one another. My condolences to Stacey's husband and family and I pray they recieve Justice soon.
southarkansassun.com
Man Shoots Wife On Christmas Eve In North Carolina, Tells His Father It Was Suicide
Christopher Colbert has shot his wife to death on Christmas Eve in North Carolina. However, Colbert tells his father that his wife had committed suicide instead, says True Crime Daily. On Christmas Eve, Hampden Township Police reportedly received a call to perform a welfare check regarding a woman who was...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Woman dies in blaze, the 3rd fire fatality in central Pa. in a week
An elderly woman died Tuesday morning after she was pulled from a Lancaster County house fire, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said the 80-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately available, was found around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in a home that caught fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue.
abc27.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens
LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
5 hurt in New Year’s Day fight, shooting in Harrisburg
Harrisburg police continue to investigate a New Year’s Day fight in the area of 15th and Berryhill streets that left five people hurt and one man shot. City police said officers responded to reports of a fight with shots fired in the 1500 block of Berryhill about 1:30 a.m.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Man killed in crash was ex-boyfriend of woman fatally shot outside Pa. hospital: coroner
DANVILLE – The man killed Friday night in a one-vehicle accident was the ex-boyfriend of the woman shot to death about an hour earlier in a parking lot at the Geisinger Medical Center. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn confirmed the relationship Donald Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, had with...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022 Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also...
abc27.com
Lancaster County residents charged for grocery store burglary
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a burglary that took place at Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough. According to Ephrata Borough Police, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla M. Singley, both from Ephrata, were charged after Mummaw allegedly broke into the business after Singley allegedly provided him information.
Second teen dies as a result of weekend house fire in Lancaster
A second Lancaster teen has died as a result of a Saturday house fire in Lancaster, fire officials confirmed Monday. The Lancaster Bureau of Fire said 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt died “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.” Earlier Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy findings showed the death of her sister, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, was cause by smoke inhalation.
Family, friends celebrate central Pa. man’s release as he leaves prison following acquittal
An eager crowd of more than 50 people waited with bated breaths in the York County Prison parking lot for the man’s release at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. They had been there for an hour to stand in the chilly winter air, the sun long set, to support a man who had been imprisoned for four years, four months for a murder he did not commit.
Coroner confirms Pa. woman killed by impact when hit by a tractor-trailer
A woman died from blunt force injuries after she was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking down a York County road last week, the coroner’s office confirmed. 37-year-old Kristi Why, who had no fixed address, was walking with a friend on Arsenal Road at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township on Dec. 28, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
iheart.com
Man Wanted in York Shooting from last Week
(York, PA) -- Local officials are asking for public tips in trying to find a man who's wanted for a double shooting last week. A photo of Isaac Ramos-Perez is available on the York City Police's website. Ramos-Perez is believed to have shot two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street last Monday. He was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates and is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be given to the York City Police Department or at York dot crimewatchpa dot com.
Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 3: According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle, Interstate 81 northbound was reopened shortly after 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down the highway. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in...
local21news.com
19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
WGAL
Meet the first babies of 2023
EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
18-year-old woman in Lancaster fire
A teen died in a fire Saturday morning in Lancaster. According to WGAL, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to a third alarm. Two...
