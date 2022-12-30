ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Patti Wagner
3d ago

I am shocked and saddened by the death of Stacey. She was my neighbor and I did not know her or her husband well, though I always saw them daily and we always said hello to one another. My condolences to Stacey's husband and family and I pray they recieve Justice soon.

PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

House fire in Lancaster kills 2 teens

LANCASTER, Pa. — A second person has died following a house fire in Lancaster city on New Year's Eve. Ariana Leavitt, 13, died Monday shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. Ariana death was ruled accidental. The coroner said she...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022 Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County residents charged for grocery store burglary

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a burglary that took place at Ebenezer Groceries in Ephrata Borough. According to Ephrata Borough Police, Colby Q. Mummaw and Kayla M. Singley, both from Ephrata, were charged after Mummaw allegedly broke into the business after Singley allegedly provided him information.
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Second teen dies as a result of weekend house fire in Lancaster

A second Lancaster teen has died as a result of a Saturday house fire in Lancaster, fire officials confirmed Monday. The Lancaster Bureau of Fire said 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt died “as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.” Earlier Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy findings showed the death of her sister, 18-year-old Anna Leavitt, was cause by smoke inhalation.
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Man Wanted in York Shooting from last Week

(York, PA) -- Local officials are asking for public tips in trying to find a man who's wanted for a double shooting last week. A photo of Isaac Ramos-Perez is available on the York City Police's website. Ramos-Perez is believed to have shot two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street last Monday. He was last seen driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates and is considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be given to the York City Police Department or at York dot crimewatchpa dot com.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Meet the first babies of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old woman in Lancaster fire

A teen died in a fire Saturday morning in Lancaster. According to WGAL, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The fire was in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. The response was elevated to a third alarm. Two...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

