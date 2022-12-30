ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others

By Kelsey McGee
 4 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money.

"When the employee got the call at the restaurant, they hung up from the restaurant and called her on her cell phone, not knowing how they got her cell phone number. When they called her cell phone number when she was here, it was showing up as my phone number that was calling," Bangers and Brews Co-owner Marcello Garcia said.

Bend Police told NewsChannel 21, "The business reported that they’d received a call from a spoofed number (of a person known to them) who claimed to be with the US Marshals and demanded money. Our officers are investigating."

"They're professional, very sophisticated, they know what they're doing. The phone calls that come in, they show the right numbers. They know who owns the business. They know certain names -- they have my name," he added.

The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ .

