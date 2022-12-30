Read full article on original website
Beacon acquires Whitney Building Products
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has completed the acquisition of Whitney Building Products, LLC, a distributor of commercial and multifamily waterproofing and restoration products located in Boston. Whitney has served the construction and restoration industry in New England since 1946 and has over 200 years of combined experience on its...
Trex sells commercial division
WINCHESTER, Va. — Trex Company, Inc. has announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
White Cap partners with Arbor Day Foundation
ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC has announced a new corporate partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to support their mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. Through this partnership, White Cap will engage teams across the country to participate in planting their very own...
Powering through
What a wild year it’s been, and an unpredictable decade it continues to be. We begin 2023 with mortgage interest rates at 15-year highs, and a steady drumbeat of headlines about an impending recession, and a chronic shortage of prospective employees. It doesn’t sound good…but we’ve been here before. So, what are we going to do? Simple. We’re going to do what this industry always does: we’re going to power through. We’re going to take care of the people on our teams, because without them, nothing happens. We’re going to work with our customers, because we’ll succeed only to the extent that we help them succeed. And we’re going to work closely with our vendors, because we need them as much as they need us.
