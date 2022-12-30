The Michigan Wolverines are out of the College Football Playoff again. Jim Harbaugh’s team once again fell in the semifinals of the tournament, this time losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in a shootout. However, the game was not without controversy, as there were a couple of calls that seemingly did not go the Wolverines’ way. One of these calls was a supposed touchdown that was taken back after review.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO