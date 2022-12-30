ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to controversial calls against Wolverines from loss to TCU

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the College Football Playoff again. Jim Harbaugh’s team once again fell in the semifinals of the tournament, this time losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in a shootout. However, the game was not without controversy, as there were a couple of calls that seemingly did not go the Wolverines’ way. One of these calls was a supposed touchdown that was taken back after review.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU

Michigan was a better football team in 2022 than in 2021, but the end result remained the same. After a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on Saturday, the Wolverines are going home after the semifinals for the second straight season. This season will still be a memorable one for Michigan football, but they now […] The post 3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
WWMT

10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man

FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
LANSING, MI
