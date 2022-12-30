Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
Whitmer Grants Clemency to Genesee County Man That Scared Woman to Death in 1984
A Genesee County man was granted clemency after serving 38 years behind bars for felony murder. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted John E. Aslin clemency a few days before Christmas. Aslin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of Parole on December 27, 1984. According to MLive, Aslin was...
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
HometownLife.com
Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties. According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township. OSHP...
WWMT
10 YEARS LATER: Police still looking for killer of Flint area man
FLINT, Mich. - Police are still looking for info ten years after a man was fatally shot in a car in Flint. 27-year-old Gerrell Tyler was found shot to death on December 30th, 2012. His body was found inside Mercedes near the intersection of Millbourne and Myrtle Avenues. During Gerrell's...
WILX-TV
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
WLNS
Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
