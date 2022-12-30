ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Norma Pina elected president of Mexican Supreme Court

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The justices of the Mexican Supreme Court on Monday elected by majority vote Norma Pina to become the new president of the country’s highest tribunal, making her the first woman to lead it. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in FTX fraud case, October trial set

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud. The 30-year-old defendant entered his plea through his lawyer to eight criminal counts,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amber McLaughlin: Missouri carries out first execution of openly transgender inmate

The state of Missouri executed Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time a US state has carried out the death penalty against an openly transgender individual.McLaughlin died just before 7pm local time at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, after being given lethal injection drugs, the St Louis Post-Dispatchreports.The 49-year-old, convicted of first-degree murder and rape for the 2003 killing of Beverly Guenther, submitted an apology as her final statement.“I am sorry for what I did,” she said in remarks given to the state department of corrections, Fox2 reports. “I am a loving and caring person.”This...
