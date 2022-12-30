The state of Missouri executed Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time a US state has carried out the death penalty against an openly transgender individual.McLaughlin died just before 7pm local time at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, after being given lethal injection drugs, the St Louis Post-Dispatchreports.The 49-year-old, convicted of first-degree murder and rape for the 2003 killing of Beverly Guenther, submitted an apology as her final statement.“I am sorry for what I did,” she said in remarks given to the state department of corrections, Fox2 reports. “I am a loving and caring person.”This...

