Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Farmers slam Biden over latest eco regulation targeting businesses: 'Federal overreach'
American farm and agriculture groups blasted an environmental regulation issued by the Biden administration which increases scrutiny on how water sources are protected.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
1470 WMBD
Norma Pina elected president of Mexican Supreme Court
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The justices of the Mexican Supreme Court on Monday elected by majority vote Norma Pina to become the new president of the country’s highest tribunal, making her the first woman to lead it. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
1470 WMBD
Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in FTX fraud case, October trial set
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, causing billions of dollars in losses in what prosecutors have called an epic fraud. The 30-year-old defendant entered his plea through his lawyer to eight criminal counts,...
State Department calls on China to be more transparent on current COVID-19 surge, virus' origins
State Department spokesperson Ned Price called on China to be more transparent about the current COVID-19 outbreak and origins of the virus on Tuesday.
Amber McLaughlin: Missouri carries out first execution of openly transgender inmate
The state of Missouri executed Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time a US state has carried out the death penalty against an openly transgender individual.McLaughlin died just before 7pm local time at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, after being given lethal injection drugs, the St Louis Post-Dispatchreports.The 49-year-old, convicted of first-degree murder and rape for the 2003 killing of Beverly Guenther, submitted an apology as her final statement.“I am sorry for what I did,” she said in remarks given to the state department of corrections, Fox2 reports. “I am a loving and caring person.”This...
Missouri executes transgender woman for 2003 murder of girlfriend
Missouri executed a transgender woman for the murder of her former girlfriend.
