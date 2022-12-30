ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

By Dennis Bright, Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0MfE_0jywX65400

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

