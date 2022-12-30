ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Name the Flamingo contest's top three finalists have been revealed

By Stephanie Cardenas
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
The Name the Flamingo competition at Tampa International Airport (TPA) has named three finalists.

The judges selected the top three candidates from among the more than 65,000 entries received from around the world.

Cora - Submitted by Glorianne P.

Finn - Submitted by Braxton W.

Phoebe - Submitted by James M.

Now, it’s up to the public to vote for the final winner.

Choose one of the three names and cast your vote by visiting TPA's website between Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

The name with the most votes will be announced by Jan. 2, 2023.

Comments / 40

Dee Wags
3d ago

I don't think anyone of those names are fitting & quite boring. In my opinion it should be more comedic.

Tracy Newman
3d ago

Really? I suggested Tia, forTampa international Airport (and everyone’s auntie).

Felix Cayon Jr.
4d ago

Those were the 3 best? Can't imagine how crappy the other names were.

