The Name the Flamingo contest's top three finalists have been revealed

The Name the Flamingo competition at Tampa International Airport (TPA) has named three finalists.

The judges selected the top three candidates from among the more than 65,000 entries received from around the world.

Cora - Submitted by Glorianne P.

Finn - Submitted by Braxton W.

Phoebe - Submitted by James M.

Now, it’s up to the public to vote for the final winner.

Choose one of the three names and cast your vote by visiting TPA's website between Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

The name with the most votes will be announced by Jan. 2, 2023.