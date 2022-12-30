Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles
The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
Chicago Bears send their best wishes to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
After he suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals on Monday night, the Chicago Bears were among many in the NFL to send best wishes to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight. The ending of the Peach Bowl, with Ohio State missing a field goal against Georgia with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, coincided perfectly with the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. Not surprisingly, many television viewers were watching the missed kick instead of the ball dropping in Times Square.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
WATCH: Texas signee Cedric Baxter scores first TD of All-America game
Cedric Baxter might be more versatile than we thought. The country’s No. 1 running back according to On3 Sports flashed an elite speed attribute we may have underestimated prior to the Under Armor All-America game. Baxter turned the corner and beat the opposing defense to the edge for a...
Harris' Hot Shooting Helps KU Avoid Late Tech Comeback, Win 75-72
The Kansas point guard hit a career high five threes as the Jayhawks start 2-0 in Big 12 play.
From Bucs to Bowl: Raymond James Stadium undergoes quick turnaround before ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. (WCIA) — The transformation is underway at Raymond James Stadium. Less than an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, crews started working on the field to get it ready for Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl between Illinois and Mississippi State. It’s a huge project with a lot of work […]
An emotional Adams spoke after the overtime win in Washington.
Adams didn’t want to say much about the game. It really means nothing in the scheme of things. The GM did want to say, “We talked as a group and we have such good people and it wasn’t feeling right and it didn’t feel like a normal game day.”
